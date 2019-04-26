In case you haven't heard, the one and only Taylor Swift released a brand new single called "ME!" that has a vibrant music video to go along with it. It features Panic! at the Disco vocalist Brendon Urie, and even anti-Swifties are totally obsessing over the catchy AF beat. And if you didn't already catch the surprise at the beginning, the tweets about Taylor Swift speaking French in the "ME!" music video show fans are loving her French accent.

In case you haven't jammed to "ME!" a thousand times already, it's a super upbeat pop song written by the 29-year-old singer-songwriter. She teamed up with critically acclaimed music video director Dan Meyers to direct a music video for the song that debuted on YouTube on Friday, April 26 at midnight ET. The premiere followed a 13-day countdown, according to the The New York Times, and honestly, I didn't know what to anticipate.

The opening for the "ME!" music video begins with a metaphor, in total Swift fashion. The camera symbolically follows a snake that explodes into pastel butterflies, before quickly panning over to Swift. She is in what appears to be her apartment, arguing with her partner (played by Brendon Urie), over how he acted in front of their daughters, aka her cats. LOL! The best part of all, however, is the fact that both of them are speaking completely in French (and yes, there are subtitles). And even though Taylor Swift's ability to parle en français is up in the air, people are loving the fact that she went for it.

And since every celeb has ~haters,~ a few grumpy Twitter trolls are a little unsure about how they feel in regards to her French accent. But in the words of T. Swizzle, "the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate."

Eh, whatever guys. You've officially won my approval, Tay Tay.

If you aren't completely sure about the meaning behind the lyrics (French phrases aside), Swift opened up to Robin Roberts a few hours before the song dropped, explaining the meaning and themes behind the song.

In the interview, Swift said:

"ME!" is a song about embracing your individuality and celebrating it and really owning it. I think that with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves, not worse.

So here's the bottom line: Swift's new single is all about embracing your individuality, no matter how hard it can be to do so sometimes. Aw.

Maybe you love Taylor Swift in all her glory, or there's a chance you aren't a huge Swiftie. Either way, though, you have to admit her latest and greatest release, "ME!," will totally get stuck in your head. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with her French opening. It was quirky, hilarious, and très avante-garde, if you ask me. Anyway, as the French would say, "Bon travail, Taylor!"