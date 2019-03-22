It's taken what's felt like decades, but on Friday, March 22, Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his findings on whether President Donald Trump allegedly colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, according to The New York Times. Elite Daily reached out to the special counsel's office and the Department of Justice for comment and/or further confirmation but did not immediately hear back. Since the news dropped, the tweets about Robert Mueller's report in the Russia investigation have been taking over Twitter.

For those who aren't up-to-date with all the happenings in the investigation, it was first announced on May 17, 2017 that Special Counsel Mueller would be taking over the investigation into Trump and whether he colluded with Russia during his time campaigning for the presidency. On May 18, Trump responded that the investigation was the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history." He also tweeted, "With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!" Furthermore, Trump has consistently claimed there was "no collusion" between the two parties. And now, almost a full year later, Mueller has submitted his report to Attorney General William P. Barr, according to sources.

There was no immediate response from Trump himself after news broke that the report was submitted, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter, saying, "The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report."

So, where does the American public go from here? Well, for one thing, it's not even clear how much of the report the public will even get to see. According to The New York Times, Barr will make the decision as to what goes public and when. The DOJ did not respond to Elite Daily's previous requests for more further details on whether Barr would release the report.

However, Barr reportedly sent a letter to House and Senate Judiciary committees on Friday, March 22, stating that they may not have to wait long for some answers. “I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend,” he wrote, according to a tweet of the letter from Rep. Doug Collins (R-Georgia). Barr also reportedly wrote, "I intend to consult with Deputy Attorney General [Rod] Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law, including the Special Counsel regulations, and the Department's long-standing practices and policies."

In the absence of any real update besides the mere existence of a submitted report, people took to Twitter and started firing on all cylinders:

Let me just say: Looking at Twitter, it's not lost on many people that the report was submitted on a Friday at 5 p.m. Also, a lot of people are apparently worried about how this effects their March Madness brackets. Priorities!

But in all seriousness, this report has been a long time coming. After almost two years, dozens of interviews, and the sentencing of five defendants, it seems like the public is finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. Now, it's just a waiting game.