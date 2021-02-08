The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to compete for the Super Bowl LV title on Sunday, Feb. 7. Along with the football action, there will certainly be some exciting Super Bowl commercials this year. Bud Light's Super Bowl LV ad even features a returning appearance from Post Malone, and naturally, the internet is going wild. These tweets about Post Malone's hair in Bud Light's Super Bowl ad are so hype about his ~lewks~.

Bud Light unveiled a preview of its halftime Super Bowl LV commercial, Bud Light Legends, on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The commercial brings together a whole slew of characters to join forces as the Bud Light Legends. Their task is to help a delivery driver save the beer from an overturned Bud Light truck so that they can re-stock an empty convenience store.

The Bud Light Legends features plenty of familiar faces, including Post Malone, who also appeared in two Super Bowl ads for the brand in 2020. Both spots featured Malone encountering Bud Light seltzer. For the 2021 Bud Light spot, Malone emerges from a holographic screen at the convenience store to join his fellow Bud Light Legends, and he has some noticeably shorter hair. In the ad, he says a single line, "Hey sing it real man of genius singer," as he walks by carrying a case of beer.

The ad also brings back other fan-favorite characters from past Super Bowl ads, including the "I love you man" guy, Dr. Galazkiewicz, from the brand's 1995 commercial. There's also the “Real Men of Genius” singer from the brand's commercials in the 2000s, plus Cedric the Entertainer, who last appeared in the 2005 Bud Light Super Bowl ad.

In a Late Night With Seth Meyers interview on Feb. 2, Malone explained why he decided to make an appearance in this year's ad: "I love football and I also love beer." Of course, fans are going wild over Malone's comeback for the 2021 Super Bowl ad, and are sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Malone dropped his own announcement of the ad on Twitter with an image featuring the Bud Light Legends, along with the caption, "They have called upon the #BudLightLegends."

Twitter user @glittery_crazen echoed so many Posty fans with the tweet, "Last year I watched the #SuperBowl just for you and this year I will again just for this ad."

If you missed the Post Malone appearance in the Bud Light Super Bowl ad, you can catch the one-minute spot on YouTube.

Clearly, one of the Super Bowl's biggest stars is Malone's majestic hair.