Post Malone and Bud Light are basically a match made in heaven. The singer has been a fan of the beer brand for years, and he's been working as one of their major celeb influencers since 2018. Now, the tweets about Post Malone's Bud Light Super Bowl commercials prove that fans can't get enough of this new ad campaign. Bud Light released two videos featuring Malone, asking people to choose which one will air during the big game on Feb. 2. It's a fierce contest on social media to determine the overall fan favorite.

Both spots feature Malone encountering the new Bud Light Seltzer, and the control center inside his brain reacting to it. In one video, titled #PostyStore, Malone is at a convenience store and can't decide what to buy, causing an internal war with himself. ("Post Malone doesn't drink seltzer, we drink Bud Light," one guy inside his brain says. "Everybody knows that.") In the other, #PostyBar, Malone tries the mango seltzer for the first time, and his senses react appreciatively — along with his spleen.

Bud Light has asked fans to engage with their pick and help choose the ultimate winner. The video with the most likes, comments, shares, and hashtag uses on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook between now and Thursday, Jan. 30 will be shown during the Super Bowl. Twitter users are already weighing in on the two hilarious ads, with mixed opinions about their favorite one.

Malone himself shared the ads on Instagram and Twitter, to the delight of many followers. Even Niall Horan clearly loved the commercials, commenting on Malone's IG with a series of crying-laughing emojis.

The winning ad will be shown during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, as the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami, Florida. It promises to be an exciting evening, even if you're there for the snacks more than the football (same here). Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing at halftime, and the commercials should be hilarious as always. As Malone says in #PostyStore, "You got any pretzels?" It's almost time to settle in and enjoy.