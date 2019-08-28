Less than two weeks after it debuted its biggest new product launch in 30 years, Popeyes is temporarily throwing in the towel on its much-hyped new chicken sandwiches. According to the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 27, customers ate through the company's entire stock of sandwiches, i.e. the brioche bun, pickles, and fried chicken filet that make up the cult-favorite item, which is a little confusing considering that the Louisiana-based chain has built a name for itself as a mecca for fried chicken lovers. The tweets about Popeyes Chicken Sandwich selling out early have hungry customers offering to bring their own buns slash bread in any form, because no one is ready for this sandwich to leave storefronts.

I'll be the first to say that it's been a wild two weeks since Popeyes rolled out its brand new chicken sandwiches on Aug. 12. Surprisingly enough, the fast food retailer had never ventured into the world of offering its crispy, golden fried chicken between two buns nationwide, and people were lining up at Popeyes' doorsteps nationwide once they heard just how clucking good it was. Considering that the sandwich comprises "delicious buttermilk battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests’ choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread," I'm personally not surprised that it had everyone canceling any and all lunch plans, waiting in hour-long lines, and ordering all the sandwiches that they could hold once they got to the finish line, er, checkout.

Courtesy of Popeyes

The hype was real, so I guess we all shouldn't be as surprised as we are that the brand's new chicken sandwich has now sold out. Per a statement shared with Elite Daily, a Popeyes rep said:

We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12. It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.

The rep added, "The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week."

If you didn't get to try the sandwich or just need more of them in your life ASAP (and I don't blame you), you're in luck.

The rep added, "We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."

The company also shared the sad news on Twitter, writing, "Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now)."

Unsurprisingly, people are not OK with this announcement and having to change their meal plans for the foreseeable future, and they're straight-up asking the fried chicken chain how they managed to run out of the aforementioned fried chicken and bread.

Whatever the reason for the item's temporary discontinuation, it sounds like when the sandwich is back, it'll be back for good. So, I'd keep an eye out on Popeyes' social media channels (or download the app if you want the fastest update possible) and bide your time until the chicken sandwich is back to brighten up your mealtimes.