It's been less than two months since Wonho departed Monsta X on Oct. 31. It's been devastating for the fandom to try and move on, and Monsta X's first single after Wonho's exit, "Middle of the Night," has fans super emotional again. You need to see the tweets about Monsta X's "Middle Of The Night," because they all say the same thing about Wonho.

"Middle of the Night" is the group's fifth English-language single, following "Someone's Someone," "Love U," "Who Do U Love?" and the "Who Do U Love?" remix featuring will.i.am. The song is part of Monsta X's upcoming All About Luv album, which drops on Feb. 14, 2020. Monsta X always incorporated both English and Korean lyrics in their albums, but All About Luv will be the group's first all-English-language album.

Before "Middle of the Night" released on Dec. 6, fans didn't know what to expect. Of course, fans hoped the song would still include Wonho's vocals, but they didn't want to get their hopes up. They were prepared to only hear the group's remaining six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. But, when the song finally dropped, they were shocked to seemingly hear Wonho's vocals in the song.

They're convinced Wonho sings in the pre-chorus with Joohoney. His lyrics go:

But who, I don't wanna know/ Where you wanna go/ Who you're taking home/ 'Cause I can't lose everything I know/ I hate sleeping alone/ I'm picking up the phone

Although the part is short, it was enough to get Monbebes in their feels.

Since Wonho is seemingly featured in "Middle of the Night," fans wondered whether he'll also be included further on All About Luv. According to Billboard, fans will hear Wonho on the new album, since All About Luv was recorded prior to Wonho's departure (Monsta X's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for further confirmation).

Monsta X will perform “Middle of the Night” for the first time at B96’s Jingle Bell Bash in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 7. The performance will be bittersweet for fans because, while they're happy to hear the new song live, they wish Wonho could be part of the special night.