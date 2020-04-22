Kim Kardashian is the queen of keeping up with fans on social media. Whether it's a post of her kids on Instagram stories, or a tweet about her new favorite show, she has no problem letting fans in on all the day-to-day details of her life. But after her most recent tweet, Kardashian is getting trolled hard. The KUWTK star just found her new favorite show, but she was a little late to the game. The tweets about Kim Kardashian discovering Big Little Lies late will have you cackling.

In case you've also been sleeping hard on Big Little Lies, the series debuted in 2017 and featured an A-list cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Meryl Streep. At the time, the show was ~all the rage~ but Kardashian must have been busy that year. And the next, for that matter.

During self-quarantine, Kardashian is apparently playing catch up. She shared her discovery with fans on Twitter, writing, "I just binged Big Little Lies! It’s sooo good! Who has seen it?"

Of course, everyone and their mothers have, and it didn't take long for internet trolls to surface and poke fun at Kim for her tardy tweet.

"Everyone, Kim. Everyone," one person replied.

The trolling tweets didn't stop there, and Kim just couldn't seem to catch a break for her late discovery.

Hilariously enough, the joke might actually be on fans, because Kardashian may have actually been trolling herself. The tweet was reminiscent of her famous August 2018 tweet where she asked if people had seen the Serial podcast. At the time, Kardashian was trolled endlessly for being several years late.

While Kardashian's wit seemed to go over the heads of most fans, one person did seem to catch on.

Either way, you can't blame Kardashian for being late on streaming content. She is one busy lady, after all. Plus, we're all running out of things to watch during self-quarantine. But if I'm ever in need of a good throwback, I'll be sure to check Kimmie's Twitter for inspiration.