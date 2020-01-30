Google is set to air a commercial during the biggest football game of the year that might catch you off guard. In fact, you'll probably want to have some tissues ready when you see it. The tech company shared the ad ahead of the big game, and these tweets about Google's 2020 Super Bowl commercial will have you sobbing.

This year is the 10-year-anniversary of Google's first Super Bowl ad, "Parisian Love," which detailed search queries and results that tracked the love story of an American study abroad student and his French love interest. The new Google commercial sticks with a similar format and shares the same subject: love. Called "Loretta," the Google commercial tugs at the heartstrings as it tells the story of an 85-year-old man who uses Google Assistant to remember his late wife, Loretta.

"Loretta" takes inspiration from real stories and real people. The voice in the ad is a real-life grandpa of a Google employee, whose story is the inspiration behind the commercial. If that isn't enough to make viewers get teary-eyed, the reactions on Twitter probably will.

The commercial starts with the man typing into the Google search bar: "how to not forget." Then, it zooms in on one of the results which says it's important to "repeat the details." Going off this, the man uses his Google Assistant to help him remember Loretta, by asking to see pictures of her and listing details about her, like remembering how Loretta loved going to Alaska and how she used to say "tickled pink." The end of the ad shows his Google assistant relaying back all of the info he asked it to remember about Loretta.

TBH, Google's commercial is probably the sweetest thing you'll see during the Super Bowl. Most Twitter users have been having the same weepy response to the heartwarming (and sometimes heart-wrenching) video:

It's clear most people weren't ready for it:

Some users are calling out Google for making them so emotional:

While the Super Bowl hasn't aired yet, a lot of people are already calling this Google commercial their favorite:

If you haven't seen the Google Super Bowl commercial yet, you can watch it in full on YouTube now, or you can watch it live during the Super Bowl when it airs on Sunday, Feb. 2.