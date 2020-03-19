During a time when the whole world is encouraged to stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, some people are trying to find a way to motivate others. Gal Gadot is one of them. She enlisted some of her Hollywood friends to sing John Lennon's "Imagine" on Instagram. While the video featuring Ashley Benson, Sia, Jimmy Fallon, and so many more A-listers was made with good intentions, the tweets about Gal Gadot's video of celebrities singing "Imagine" revealed a mixed bag of emotions on the receiving end. Not all fans were into it.

In a video posted to Gadot's Instagram, the actor reflected on the pandemic.

"I've got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical," she said. "You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone — doesn't matter who you are, where you are from, we are all in this together."

After watching a video of a man on lockdown in Italy playing "Imagine" on his trumpet, Gadot said she felt moved to do something similar. That's when she recruited her friends to sing with her.

"There was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this," she said, before starting off the song.

If you watch the entire 3-minute video you'll spot: Zoe Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Labrinth, Eddie Benjamin, Jamie Dornan, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Some Twitter users enjoyed the video.

Others found the video cringy.

Some didn't know what to make of it.

Despite the celebs' efforts to be a light during dark times, many found the video insensitive for well-off individuals to choose to record a video singing rather than donating to the cause.

"The struggle is real people are losing their jobs and they don't need a Beetle song trying to make it better," Tweeted one user.

There's a possibility many of these celebrities actually donated in private. But if one thing is certain, it's that Twitter users want to see more done during this crisis than singing.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.