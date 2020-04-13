Diddy gathered some famous friends on Sunday, April 12, to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts by participating in a virtual dance-a-thon. Things were light-hearted during his time with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, among others, but, of course, the internet benefit didn't come without some controversy. These tweets about Diddy telling Lizzo to stop twerking call out a sad double standard.

Lizzo joined Diddy during his IG Live and brought her epic dance moves. While she started twerking to Moneybagg Yo’s “1 2 3” with Diddy's sons, Justin, Quincy, and Christian, dancing along with her, Diddy quickly stepped in to stop her. "Whoa, whoa, whoa!" Diddy said as he looked directly into the camera. "Stop the music. It's Easter Sunday, let's play something a little more family friendly."

Lizzo, seemingly embarrassed, replied "I'm sorry, I'm sorry," over and over again before she and Diddy exchanged a laugh. While fans didn't think anything of it at the time, later on during the dance-a-thon, Draya joined Diddy and also dropped down to twerk to Juvenile's "Back That *ss Up," which Diddy didn't seem to mind.

It was then that fans took to Twitter to air their thoughts. Check out what they had to say below, which sparked Diddy to clear the air.

After Diddy caught wind of people assuming his comments were a double standard, he cleared the air in a series of Instagram Stories expressing his love for Lizzo, saying:

There's one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music it was 'cause it had a lot of curses in there, not 'cause she was twerking. She's one of the best twerkers in the world, okay? Let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing in the record. And I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that's why I stopped the record. But Lizzo, we love you and everybody stop looking for the negative, look at the positive!

Lizzo reposted Diddy's explanation and simply wrote "Love U too," so it seems there is no bad blood between the two after the mishap.

