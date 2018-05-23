The Travel Accessory You Need This Summer, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Leaving behind your hometown and exploring the great beyond is one of the most important things you'll ever do in your lifetime. It breaks the monotony of your daily routine, pushes you out of your comfort zone, and forces you to appreciate a world completely unlike your own. A great trip can leave you feeling replenished, strengthened, and more open-minded than you've ever been before. The memories made in a land far away from home can last forever. However, while no one doubts the merit in traveling, it doesn't take much to ruin what could have been a perfect vacation. Failing to bring your most vital belongings is one of the most common mistakes people make. Knowing the travel accessory you need, according to your zodiac sign, can make all the difference.

Whether you're staying in a five-star resort right on the beaches of Turks and Caicos or embarking on a spiritual journey hiking the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada, there are certain travel accessories your zodiac sign just can't go without. Some prefer accessories that enhance their experience while other's need help in getting used to the transition. Most simply want something that allows the long and grueling flight to their destination to become a whole lot more bearable. Whatever it is, make sure you don't leave home without it.

Aries: Portable Bluetooth Speaker

DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Portable Speaker $29.99, Amazon

An Aries needs to be able to start a party wherever they are. Whether they're lounging on a beach, exploring a lush forest, or walking through city streets doesn't matter. If a tune enters their mind, they'd love to be able to blast it wherever they are.

Taurus: Emergency Travel Snacks

Hard Plastic Hangry Emergency Snack Kit $12.99+, Amazon

Always concerned with their bodily needs, a Taurus would greatly benefit from having an emergency package of snacks on deck. If the food options aren't agreeing with them wherever they're traveling, being able to munch on something familiar will make all the difference.

Gemini: Portable Phone Charger

Anker PowerCore 10000 Charging Technology Power Bank $29.99, Amazon

If you think a traveling Gemini takes a break from checking their social media and texting their friends back home, you're wrong. That's why having a portable phone charger is an absolute necessity for this communicative air sign.

Cancer: Portable Aromatherapy Diffuser

InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $16.95, Amazon

A Cancer has the tendency to get home sick while traveling. A portable essential oil diffusor can make their vacation feel so much more comfortable. Having familiar scents misting throughout their space will remind them that a home away from home is the next best thing.

Leo: Polaroid Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera $56, Amazon

Always wanting to document the awesomeness of their travels, a Leo would adore having a polaroid camera to mess around with while on vacation. Being able to print a film photo straight after taking a shot makes their trip feel so much more monumental.

Virgo: Travel Accessory Organizer

Lonew 7Pcs Packing Cubes, Travel Luggage Packing Organizers $17.98, Amazon

A Virgo is always concerned with keeping things organized, prepared, and detailed. This is why a set of packing cubes would greatly put their mind at ease as they leave behind their comfort zone and adjust to a new environment. It's so easy to make a mess while traveling and a Virgo would rather not.

Libra: Travel-sized Manicure Kit

Utopia Care Professional Manicure Pedicure Set Nail Clippers Kit $13.99, Amazon

A Libra loves to keep things clean, manicured, and luxurious. A broken or peeling nail would annoy them during every moment of their trip. Being able to remedy the issue the moment it happens allows a Libra to feel comfortable, no matter where they are.

Scorpio: Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow $39.99, Amazon

If a Scorpio isn't comfortable, they'll be extremely grumpy throughout the duration of their travels. Having a memory foam pillow to sink their sleepy head into while embarking on long road trip or plane ride turns an unhappy Scorpio into a happy one.

Sagittarius: Waterproof Phone Case

JOTO Universal Waterproof Case $7.49, Amazon

A Sagittarius is the greatest traveler of all the zodiac. However, their wild spontaneity sometimes comes at the expense of common sense while on vacation. This is why a waterproof phone case can be a life saver for this daring fire sign while they vacation to the fullest.

Capricorn: GPS Tracker

Mengshen Mini GPS Receiver Tracker + Location Finder $35.99, Amazon

A Capricorn is strategic, self-sufficient, and savvy while traveling. They leave nothing to chance, not even the navigation app on their phone. With a legit GPS tracker on their keychain, this earth sign will never get lost.

Aquarius: Foldable Down Jacket

FADTOP Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket $25.99+, Amazon

You really never know when it's going to get cold, an Aquarius might say. Being able to yank an efficient, yet stylish down jacket straight out of a tightly packed bag allows an Aquarius to feel like the most innovative traveler there is.

Pisces: Noise Canceling Headphones

Kimitech Active Noise Canceling Headphones $59.99, Amazon

If a Pisces can't daydream, are they even truly on a vacation? Having noise canceling headphones allows this water sign to escape from reality and enter their own world. To them, this is paradise.