Winter's not just coming, it has arrived. There might not be snow on the forecast every single day of the week, or even frost on your car in the morning. But, it's chilly enough that you need to bundle up in a blanket scarf and a cute pair of gloves whenever you go outside. You officially switched your coffee order to a hot drink instead of your usual iced mocha with a caramel swirl. And your besties are talking about planning winter getaways and trips to the mountains, where they can take their gear out for a good run. Well, send this text in the group chat: The top ski resorts in the U.S. are officially here, thanks to new research from Podium. 'Tis the ski-son.

When it comes to skiing, I'm definitely not a pro. In fact, you'd be passing me on the slopes all afternoon if we went on this adventure together. I'd be practicing that pizza move with my skis, and scooting down the bunny trails. The instructors would see me and say, "Do you need some help?" Um, yes please — or maybe just some hot chocolate back at the resort? Thanks! But, you'd be zipping past the evergreen trees like somebody who's been training for the winter Olympics their entire life.

Skill sets aside, it would still be the trip of a lifetime. I mean, hanging out with your best friends and escaping into a winter wonderland sounds downright magical. Staying at one of the top ski resorts in the country is the added bonus that you never knew you needed.

Let me help you sip on this hot tea, though, so that you don't waste your winter months with research. Podium, a leading customer interaction platform, revealed in recent research exactly where you should go for snow, elevation, and relaxation. Grab your gear, and then let's go.

What are the top ski resorts in the U.S.?

According to Podium, there are 25 ski resorts that can't be beat in the U.S. These locations are highly rated for their slopes, and have the best reputation amongst skiers like you. (Long story short: These spots are pure paradise, minus the palm trees.)

At the top of the list is Beaver Mountain Ski Area. Located near Logan, Utah, it's a great spot for families and those who are balling on a budget. Podium reported that the lift tickets are one of the most affordable in the state. This resort has been family-owned and operated since 1939, so you know you're skiing amongst some of the best and most passionate skiers in the business.

Another one of the resorts on the list includes the Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado. This area is known for being a big vacation spot for winter sport lovers and those who are looking for a cozy destination. There are luxury hotels, shopping, and a bunch of tasty restaurants in the town. But, for a skier like you, the real draw is the mountains. This resort in particular will give you access to some of the most famous skiing and snowboarding experiences out there. A daily lift ticket costs $159 — but it's worth it, because you can explore over 5,000 acres with your gear.

Killington Mountain Resort & Ski Area near Killington, Vermont made the list as well. It's another popular spot that you and your besties should have on your bucket list for the season. It features the biggest vertical drop in New England. You won't find me on that slope, per say, but I'll catch you at one of the local eateries later.

In addition to these locations, you can check out the rest of Podium's list and research for the other amazing resorts that made cut. Find one that's perfect for you and your besties, and save some space in your suitcase for an extra pair of goggles, OK?

How did Podium find the top ski resorts in the U.S.?

So, how did Podium come up with these results? It's quite simple. The platform studied thousands of online reviews to see what resorts were most highly-rated amongst consumers. The resorts had to be open for the 2018 to 2019 ski season, and be open to the public — aka, not just the Olympic-level skiers, but for beginners like me, too. Finally, to qualify, the resorts also had to have over 500 of those online reviews.

Podium ended up analyzing over 350 resorts, and came up with this list of 25. Truth be told, the best part of the data is that it was compiled using the opinions of real people, who have been on these slopes time and time again. Pick any place on the list, and you and your besties will have a trip that you'll never forget.