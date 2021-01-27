To All the Boys: Always and Forever is coming to Netflix on Feb. 12, and you can celebrate its release in a super sweet way. Netflix and Fever have teamed up to offer a To All The Boys x Nailed It! at-home experience that provides you with everything you need to bake like Lara Jean. The real question is, can you nail it?

If you're a major fan of Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before series, you know that Lara Jean is an avid baker. You've watched her bake delicious turnovers and chocolate peanut butter cupcakes, and have definitely thought to yourself, "I really want to eat that." At the same time, you've also marathon-watched seasons of Nailed It! on Netflix, and might have thought to yourself, "I really want to bake that." Well, now is your chance to combine two of your Netflix favorites and test out your skills in the kitchen. The Nailed It! At-Home Experience has returned, but this time, it's a special To All The Boys-themed edition, and tickets are on sale right now.

With the purchase of your ticket, you'll receive a baking kit that includes dry ingredients such as flour and sugar, and piping bags so you can prepare a special To All The Boys-themed confection. You'll also get a shopping list of other items like milk and butter that you can pick up on your next grocery store run. Get all of your ingredients assembled, because on Feb. 20, you'll have access to a livestream event that'll have you competing against other at-home bakers trying to make the same Insta-worthy creation. There's no cash prize like there is on Nailed It!, but you will still get to enjoy your delicious masterpiece. You can decide whether Lara Jean would be proud or laughing out loud once you're finished baking and decorating.

The kits come in both standard ($54) and gluten-free ($57), depending on your needs or preferences. Tickets are limited, so you'll want to snag one ASAP. The event will be around an hour long, according to Fever, and will feature special guest appearances and surprises.

As every Nailed It! fan knows, baking mishaps are sometimes even more fun than the successes, so just enjoy the process. Whatever your end result may look like, snap a few pics for the 'gram so your followers can drool or chuckle, and be sure to add a To All The Boys quote for your caption.