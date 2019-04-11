When I first hear about a really good sale, I'm always hit with mixed emotions. The lesser of these feelings is dread — I'm definitely about to drop some coin to take advantage of these deals while they're hot — and of course, there's pure excitement. When it comes to the Tarte Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale 2019 , the excitement outweighs the spending dread in a big way, since I already love and use a ton of their products, so I know I'll be getting my money's worth and then some. If you're already a die-hard tartelette, then feel free to head over to their site now and shop away, but if you'd like to stick around and listen to me wax poetic on all my favorite products, you're in the right place.

Before I dive into the nitty gritty of what I'll be buyinh, let's review sale specifics. The sales event runs from April 10 through the 15 on the Tarte website, and all shoppers will be able to use code "BESTIES" for 25 percent off their purchases. A few exclusions apply, but for the most part, the entire site is fair game, which includes Tarte's under-$30 sister brand, Sugar Rush. Yes, please!

Oh and BTW? Tarte Rewards Members get another 5 percent off. That's a 30 percent discount, people:

Tarte Cosmetics

So, what to buy? I'll definitely be snagging a couple bottles of the Face Tape Foundation ($39, tartecosmetics.com), the brand's second take on a Shape Tape-inspired foundation that's available in fifty shades. The iconic concealer isn't included in the sale, so if a full-coverage finish is what you seek, I use this baby every single day and couldn't love it more.

Face Tape Foundation $39 Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

If you're into using sales as an opportunity to pick up fun items you might not normally buy, then the brand-new Icy Betch Palette ($24, tartecosmetics.com) should already be in your cart. Whether you like the idea of Frozen vibes or mermaid vibes, the range of pigmented blues and greens in this palette gives me all sorts of fun ideas.

Icy Betch Eye & Cheek Palette $24 Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

Oh and BTW, if we're talking eyes, I'm not not snagging some of the brand's most popular mascaras. Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara ($23, tartecosmetics.com) is an industry favorite do-it-all mascara, and I've been known to layer some Opening Act Lash Primer ($22, tartecosmetics.com) underneath for a little added oomph on nights out.

Opening Act Lash Primer $22 Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

Curious about Sugar Rush and their part in the sale? Let's take a look!

Sugar Rush products are already all under $30, which means they'll be super affordable with an extra 25 percent off. Since I love Tarte's original Cheek Stains (They were the brand's first product!), I'm curious to try the Sugar Rush Beach Cheeks Cream Blush ($15, tartecosmetics.com), especially since it comes packaged in the cutest seashell compact. I'm also tempted to treat myself to the Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter ($23, tartecosmetics.com), which is basically a fluffy pink cloud of nourishing ingredients like vitain E, shea. butter, and sweet almond oil. Plus, it smells like cake.

Sugar Rush Beach Cheeks Cream Blush in "Beaches & Cream" $15 Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

Sugar Rush Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter $23 Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

Clearly there's a lot going on in this sale, and thanks to the extra 25 percent off, you can try out as much as you like without breaking the bank. If you've already got a wishlist in your head, pop over to the Tarte website and start filling up your cart.