"The Sweet Escape Mansion" On Airbnb Has An Ice Cream Cone Pool

If you're looking for the Instagrammable getaway of your dreams, look no further than "The Sweet Escape Mansion" on Airbnb. This ginormous home in Clermont, FL features 10 bedrooms, an ice cream-shaped swimming pool, indoor sauna, and more. Just looking at the listing makes me want to (sugar) rush to pack my bags.

Before you even start thinking about booking this place, you need to gather your whole crew. The mansion sits on five acres of land, and according to the listing, can sleep up to 52 people. That means you can basically invite all of your friends plus your entire extended family, and still have room to spread out. If you've been tasked with finding the location for your next family reunion or bachelorette party, this could potentially be it.

Once you have your squad confirmed, you can start planning exactly what kind of sweet fun you'll be getting into at this place. Of course, there's the ice cream cone-shaped swimming pool with a whipped cream slide and a hot tub that looks like the cherry on top, so don't forget to pack multiple bathing suits.

Along with the pool, there are indoor and outdoor movie theaters. That means every night can be a movie night with popcorn (and candy of course). Basically, you'll never get bored at this place. You'll have access to a mini golf course and karaoke room, too, which may already have you saying, "Yes, please."

The mansion also features laser tag, a massage chair room, and a splash park all within the estate. You can round up your besties and check out the tetherball and volleyball courts before heading to the indoor sauna to relax and unwind. Plus, with two kitchens and a grill area, you'll have plenty of space to cook every single meal. If you dream it, this place probably has it.

The pool isn't the only sugary thing you'll find here, either. The Sweet Escape continues the sweets theme in the bedrooms as well. There's a room with a Coca-Cola theme, and a Milky Way Galaxy one with space ship beds. You may fall in love with the Lollipop room that doubles as a ball pit. Just imagine rolling out of bed and into a ball pit. Is there even a better way to wake up?

Though, you may opt for the Carnival Suite that has both a cotton candy and snow cone maker in it. You'll also find cotton candy clouds on the ceiling, and a carnival games booth if you feel like playing.

During your sweet getaway, you'll want to remember to pack a few ice cream puns or Instagram captions for sweets, because you know a million photos will be taken. Be sure to schedule a group selfie upon arrival, so you have at least one before letting everyone have an epic time at this sugary dreamland.