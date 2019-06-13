30 Clever Ice Cream Puns For Every Scoop, Because You Don't Play Flavorites

You scream. I scream. Who's not screaming for ice cream? I'm always down for a sweet treat, and ice cream never disappoints. If I'm ever walking by an ice cream parlor, the aroma of freshly-made waffle cones alone has me feeling like I'm a on cloud nine. Summer is the perfect time to grab a cone whenever you can. You'll be tempted to snap a selfie with your favorite scoop, and when the time comes to post those sweet pics, you'll need some clever ice cream puns to use as captions.

Let's be honest: Even if you have a go-to flavor, you're probably going to test out every ice cream in the shop. You never know when you might find your new favorite. Obviously, there are the classics so many of us have loved since day one, like vanilla, chocolate, Oreo, and rocky road, but it's also tempting to try a flavor that's really unique, like lavender, green tea, or cereal mix. I consider myself extremely lucky, because I live within walking distance from several ice cream shops: Jeni's, McConnell's, and my personal fave, Ample Hills. That also means that my friends can expect tons of foodie pics of me with my ice cream this summer.

Whenever you're planning on treating yourself to a sweet, refreshing treat, you'll want to keep around these 30 ice cream puns to use as the cherry topping to your Insta posts. They're perfect for grabbing a scoop with your BFFs at the beach, or taking a dive into a pool of sprinkles at the Museum of Ice Cream. Just remember to have an extra cool time as you chill out.

1. "You make me melt."

2. "It's cool spending time with you."

3. "A day without ice cream is practically un-cone-stitutional."

4. "My friends are the sweetest."

5. "I just got served."

6. "I'm gonna party like it's sherbet day."

7. "Who needs 'Game of Thrones' when you could have Game of Cones?"

8. "My favorite day of the week is sundae."

9. "Today, it's sunny with a chance of sprinkles."

10. "I know how to chill out."

11. "I'm just a big softie for ice cream."

12. "Whatever floats your boat."

13. "You and I were mint to be."

14. "I don't play flavorites when it comes to ice cream."

15. "It's never a rocky road when I'm with ice cream."

16. "What's the scoop?"

17. "With you, anything is popsicle."

18. "I've got the inside scoop."

19. "Ice cream, because I'm so excited about this ice cream."

20. "I'm nuts about you."

21. "I'm so cool."

22. "I like ice cream cherry much."

23. "Hey ice cream, wanna spoon?"

24. "Watch me whip." — Silentó, "Watch Me"

25. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"

26. "I've got a soft spot for soft serve."

27. "I love ice cream a waffle lot."

28. "Just chillin'."

29. "My ice cream and I are waffle-y cute."

30. "My day just got sprinkled with love."