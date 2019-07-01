On today's edition of "Things I Didn't Know I Wanted Buy Now Aboslutely Need," two of my faves — jewelry and childhood nostalgia — combine for an unexpected collaboration I couldn't be more thrilled about. The Swarovski Looney Tunes Collection is coming soon, which means you'll be able to rep all the cutest cartoon animals via some very chic, fun jewelry and crystal accessories. All my favorite old-school characters are included in the lineup, from the iconic Bugs Bunny to Tuxedo cat Sylvester to everyone's sassy fave, Tweety Bird. Bring on the jewels!

The collab between Swarovski and Warner Bros. Consumer Products might have you wanting to throw money at the brands ASAP, but you'll have to stay patient until July 29, when the collection officially drops in full on the Swarovski website and in stores. However, some of the first pieces have alerady landed online, and with a price range of $79 to $99 per item, they're worth the splurge if you're an OG Looney Tunes lover. “We are delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to celebrate some of the most well-known, fun and iconic animated characters with an excitingly diverse collection for Looney Tunes fans, Swarovski devotees and fashionistas alike,” says Nathalie Colin, the creative director of Swarovski.

The drop will include jewelry, cufflinks, tie pins, figurines, bag charms, and phone cases overall, and a selection of earrings, necklaces, and rings from the first category is already available to shop:

Courtesy of Swarovski

PSA, do not invite me to a party this summer unless you're prepared to feel jealous of my Looney Tunes Tweety Hooped Pierced Earrings ($99, swarovski.com):

Looney Tunes Tweety Hooped Pierced Earrings $99 | Swarovski Buy Now

Believe me, I'm geeking out over this collaboration, but I'm also sort of surprised by it, given that Looney Tunes was a show for kids, and Swarovski is such a luxe brand. However, many viewers of the TV show are now all grown up, so Swarovski likely had this in mind when creating pieces that, while whimsical and nostalgic, are still overall wearable and not too childish. This incredible partnership creates a new way for our fans to express their love for Looney Tunes through the lens of the iconic Swarovski brand,” said Maryellen Zarakas, SVP, Franchise Management & Marketing for Warner Bros.Consumer Products, in a press release. “The collection infuses a sense of glamour and spirit to our beloved characters," she added.

Nostalgia and glamor are a damn good mix — the Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Pendant ($89, swarovski.com) is proof of that:

Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Pendant $89 | Swarovski Buy Now

And I'm debating getting more piercings on both my ears just to get the most use out of the Looney Tunes Pierced Earrings Trio ($79, swarovski.com)

Looney Tunes Pierced Earrings Trio $79 | Swarovski Buy Now

My reaction to seeing all these sparkly, cartoon-inspired pieces:

Me plotting to figure out how I can possibly afford every single piece:

And finally, my bank account letting me know I've spent every last dime on this collection — TBH, no regrets:

If you're ready to revamp your jewelry collection with these sparkly, nostalgic gems, head over to the Swarovski site to shop the first drop, and be on the lookout for the entire collection, hitting the Swarovski site and stores on July 29.