With Memorial Day over, it's time to segue out of spring fashion and straight into style meant for sunny days only. There is only a matter of weeks between now and forecasts void of rain, so get a head start on your warm weather wardrobe via summer 2019 accessory trends. Styles you won't see in the roundup? Wellies, umbrellas, waterproof hats, and the like. What you can expect is items that will amp up your festival style, assist you in serious rooftop chilling, and help you feel extra festive on your next beach vacation. They're trends that are so wearable you'll want to rock them on the daily, so prepare to add a few things to your sartorial wish list.

When you think of the most summer accessory of them all, what comes to mind? For me, the answer is easy: sunglasses. You'll find which shade shape is set to dominate the scene this year, and if you prefer more traditional styles it might be one you've never tried. Also included are two very different yet very handy bag styles, two jewelry trends that scream boho cool, and the hair accessory du jour. Read which designers championed each trend on their spring/ summer 2019 runways below and shop a few affordable options for each.

Headbands

Blair Waldorf would be over the moon to know that her favorite accessory, the headband, is back and bigger than ever — literally. At Prada, padded styles that seemed to add inches to models' crowns made a bold statement on the runway, while other designers like Celine, Tom Ford, and Simone Rocha put their own spins on the classic headpiece. Delicate styles featuring crystals and metallic color ways work great for formal occasions.

Anklets

Is your middle school self screaming at the news that anklets are back too? Think styles featuring shell charms, rainbow beads, and shimmering chains. Versace, Chloe, and Stella McCartney all released their own anklets for spring, so you know the trend is back in full force.

Belt Bags 2.0

The fanny pack gets elevated via luxe materials that read more chic than sporty in summer 2019's selection of belt bags. Brands including Chanel, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Alexander Wang set the standard for what festival season's favorite carryall would look like.

Shield Sunglasses

If you loved Kim Kardashian x Carolina Lemke's recent sunglasses drop, you're going to love this trend. Shades featuring shield lenses are having a huge moment right now, whether in sleek or sporty form. Just ask Gucci, Prada, Givenchy, Christian Dior, and Stella McCartney, who've all released their own versions as of late.

XXL Totes

If you're someone whose friends might call them a bag lady, your time has come to finally be celebrated. XXL totes that can carry your groceries, your laundry, and more have officially infiltrated mainstream cool thanks to designers like Versace and Michael Kors.

Shell Jewelry

Finally, shell jewelry of all types is going to be everywhere. Pull out that pukka shell necklace you stashed in your closet a decade ago and give it a second life. Etro, Anna Sui, and Missoni support you.