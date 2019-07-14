Sometimes life takes a turn you never expected. When this happens, you're often left feeling confused, overwhelmed, and resistant to the changes taking place. Ever since the solar eclipse in Cancer on July 2, you've likely been feeling a shift radiating throughout the cosmos. You're being pulled away from your comfort zone and pushed toward the inevitable. Despite how scary or unsettling this may feel, I think deep down, you probably know this is all for the best. Take the spiritual meaning of the partial lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 16 to heart, because you're about to begin a brand new chapter in life.

Whether these changes are totally and utterly transformative or they're subtle and easy by nature, trust that this is exactly where you're meant to be right now. During an eclipse season, the universe reaches out to you and meddles with your life. Despite all your best intentions, there's no way of knowing what lies in your destiny. Trust the plan in the skies, because soon, all of this will make sense.

Taking place on the Cancer-Capricorn axis, these eclipses are all about balancing your public life with your private life. There are sure to be realizations in both of these departments, and if your sun, moon, or rising sign is in Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn, you'll feel its effects the most.

A Lunar Eclipse Evokes Unexpected Endings And Revelations

Because this lunar eclipse will be conjunct with the South Node, which is the energy that you're trying to reject and come away from, you are releasing something that isn't meant for you. Even if you see the light at the end of the tunnel and know in your heart that this is the best decision, it can be difficult to let go of your grip on the past. The South Node compromises what you're comfortable with, while the North Node is what will challenge you and help you grow.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which plants the seed of change within you and pushes you to experience realizations and growth spurts on your own, a lunar eclipse tends to have an external effect. Watch the chips fall where they may because there are surprises in store.

Don't Try To Force Anything To Happen A Certain Way

Because so much change is underway, you may feel as though you have to cling on to what's important to you or fight for what you want. But here's the thing about eclipses: They put you in the exact position you're meant to be in. If relationships and opportunities are coming to an end, know that this is all making way for something better down the line. Eclipses are no joke and they can feel as though glass is shattering all around you. What's the point of picking up the broken pieces and trying to put them back together? Instead, leave the mess behind.

However, you'll want to wait until Mercury retrograde comes to a close on July 31 to see what's truly changing and what isn't. Mercury retrograde has a distorting and confusing effect, so there may be a fog surrounding what's going on.

You're Becoming A Stronger And More Mature Person

Regardless of what happens after this eclipse season comes to an end, you'll walk away feeling more self-assured and prepared for the future. Maybe you thought you never thought you could survive these changes or you never believed these changes were meant for you, and yet, you'll get through it all and embrace renewed strength and confidence in the process.

Since this lunar eclipse will form a conjunction to powerful and transformative Pluto, these changes and revelations will come from a deep and shadowy place. If it feels like you're hitting rock bottom, that's only because Pluto is pushing you to face what truly needs facing.