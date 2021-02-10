Aquarius season is in full effect, and with more than five planets simultaneously transiting through this sign, it's safe to say the age of air has arrived. This fixed air sign is capable of looking far ahead toward the future, and the spiritual meaning of the February 2021 new moon has everything to do with progress. What do your stellar visions look like? The essence of Aquarius revolves around the divine wisdom of humanity and the universal realm of intellect. Your mind is a crystal ball; if you can visualize it, then chances are you can make it possible.

Vanishing into the sky on Feb. 11 at 23 degrees of psychedelic Aquarius, the upcoming new moon is not only bestowing you with a clean slate and fresh start, but also empowering you to step into your fullest potential. Audacious and rebellious, themes revolving around your individual freedom are incredibly prominent during this time, so don't hesitate to embrace your truth. In fact, you should do so fearlessly and unapologetically. If not now, when?

Although, in the midst of channeling your unique frequency, don't lose sight of the bigger picture. In reference to Aquarius season, this means the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Whether you've been able to put the puzzle pieces together, there are a series of components that determine the individual you are today. Who are you despite the unconscious conditioning of your family, friends, and social atmospheres?

Reflect on the person you really are during this dark moon phase. Think about the way life would be if you walked to the beat of your own drum. There's no such thing as an individual without a community, but your soul's frequency is unparalleled.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Spiritual Meaning Of The February 2021 New Moon In Aquarius: Feb. 11 at 2:06 p.m. EST

If you're wondering why the new moon in Aquarius is challenging you to go inward and reflect on your unique essence, it's not only because it's going to benefit you in the long run, but also the people all around you. Sounds like a cliche when you first think about it, but everyone has a distinctive purpose and reason for being on this planet. The progress you crave as a collective won't happen overnight, of course — but tapping into your inner light is a start.

In the meantime, let's take a closer look at the new moon's astrology, because this is where things get tricky. With the sun, moon, Mercury retrograde, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn simultaneously transiting through this fixed air sign, the amount of Aquarius energy is almost overwhelming. However, more importantly, it's easy to feel a disconnect between your mind and physical body, and for a number of reasons.

First, Aquarius' ruling element is air, and with more than five planets igniting this fixed air sign, themes surrounding the mind, logic, and communication is highlighted. Second, Mars and Aquarius' modern ruler, Uranus, are not only clashing with the majority of these planets, but also transiting through fixed earth sign Taurus. This is where the disconnect between the mind (air) and body (earth) could occur, so pay attention.

Mercury retrograde will clash with Mars, and since both are personal planets, the effects are almost inevitable. This means, in addition to feeling the mind-body disconnect, the synergy of Mercury square Mars can turn up the heat in the communication realm, and perhaps create friction with conversations and immediate exchanges. Think before you speak.

If you're feeling impatient, uncertain, and/or frustrated about the future, take a deep breath. Things are tense because they're shifting, and so are you. Let the chips fall where they may, but keep your eyes on the prize.