Each new astrological season has something unique to offer, and Leo season has, so far, been no exception. Governed by the majestic sun, Leo season energizes and revitalizes the spirit of your inner child, and with the August 2020 new moon, its spiritual meaning will bring you even further inward, taking you straight to your heart center. The new moon is symbolic of spiritual renewal and in vivacious Leo, your new beginning will focus on your divine light.

The moon's mysterious rhythms are as stellar as they are sacred but when you make it a point to acknowledge its maternal presence, the moon can hold everything you need in order to make your dreams reality. Supercharged and abundantly fertile, you can think of the new moon as a blank cosmic canvas, where only you have the power to create your own masterpiece. If you've ever struggled with the idea of starting a new routine or perhaps lacked consistency in a particular area of your life, the new moon is your chance to put your best foot forward and begin. This lunar phase not only marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle, it also sets the tone for the next six months of your life.

During the new moon, the sun joins forces with the moon in the same degree of a zodiac sign — in this instance, Leo — which creates a potent synergy, and when the sun and moon meet in the same side of the earth, the moon becomes invisible. This darkness is significant, similar to a seed's incubation period. What you do with it makes all the difference.

New Moon In Leo: Aug. 18, 2020 At 10:42 P.M. ET

Shutterstock

A new moon in Leo brings forth an opportunity for you to tap into the fiery energy and courage of this fixed fire sign. How can you integrate its solar fire and majestic vibration into your life? What is your definition of happiness? Leo represents the birth of authenticity; it's where the heart recognizes its conscious self in order to radiate love. What are you passionate about? What inspires you at a soul level? How can you tap into this energy? Governed by the ever-glowing sun — the greatest source of energy and the center of the universe — Leo is deeply aligned with the soul and the higher mind.

Vanishing into the night sky at exactly 26 degrees Leo, this August new moon will bestow upon you the courage needed to embrace love, both within and all around you. In addition to the celestial energies and magical synergy taking place during this lunation, it will also conjunct — sit just three degrees away — the solar eclipse in Leo in August 2017. This is incredibly significant because, if you think back to August of that year and reflect on your personal evolution since then, you'll understand how aspects of this lunation in 2020 will likely revolve around you finishing something you'd already started in 2017. How have your identity and confidence levels evolved since?

Mercury — the planet of communication, cognition, thought process, mindfulness, and immediate exchanges — will also sit close to the sun and moon, which means there will be a powerful synergy taking place between your heart and mind. Hot-headed Mars – the planet of aggression, energy, combat, war, and red-hot passions – will also make a charming trine with the sun, moon, and Mercury while transiting through its sign of rulership, Aries. Fiery, enthusiastic, and swirling with motivation, the new moon in Leo will be invigorating and action-packed, so don't be afraid to dance in the fire.