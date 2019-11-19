'Tis the season to be jolly — and I'm not just talking about the holiday season. The spiritual meaning of Sagittarius season 2019 is about taking risks, and it stems from this mutable fire sign's happy-go-lucky personality and optimistic nature. Beyond that, it's ruled by Jupiter, which explains Sagittarius' innate ability to dream.

Aside from being the largest planet in the solar system, almighty Jupiter also oversees all things related to faith, wisdom, luck, opportunity, expansion, travel, and spirituality. This is where Sagittarius gets its celestial "fuel" from, because expansive Jupiter is its planet of rulership. Although, looking on the bright side all the time could be detrimental, especially if you're being unrealistic.

Sagittarius Season 2019: Nov. 22 To Dec. 21

Please note, when I say "risks," I'm not only referring to activities such as snowboarding and skydiving, even though that's probably on a Sagittarius' bucket list. Instead, I'm referring to one's state of being when taking a much-needed leap of faith. For instance, the essence of Sagittarius revolves around education, long-distance journeys, foreign cultures, and higher learning. What's stopping you from going back to school for your Master's degree? Themes that allow you to expand your horizons are always worth the risk, especially during Sagittarius season. Then again, your bucket list might very well include descending into a volcano in Iceland, but balance is everything.

Whatever Jupiter touches automatically becomes bigger, and the same thing goes for Sagittarius season. This is precisely why everyone decides to tap into their inner Indiana Jones during this time; it's what this mutable fire sign's season is all about. And there's nothing wrong with being adventurous, as long as you're being safe and taking the necessary precautions.

The season of the archer is also a time to celebrate. It's no wonder holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah take place around this time of year, especially with lucky Jupiter metaphorically flying around, spreading abundance, blessings, prosperity, and joy.

All it took was Saturn in Scorpio (2011-2014) and Saturn in Sagittarius (2014-2017) to solidify and restructure belief systems. Remember, Saturn sets limits and makes things concrete, so both of these transits brought the idea of mysticism down to earth. Then there was Jupiter in Sagittarius (Nov. 2018-Dec. 2018), which oversaturated the astrology and spirituality to the point of no return. Now you see what I mean about Jupiter making everything bigger and brighter. How will you take advantage of Jupiter's ability to magnify? Make sure you make wise decisions this season.