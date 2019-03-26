New York City's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is leaving town for a little bit, and it looks like he's headed to some less-than-friendly locales. The Spider-Man: Far From Home posters were released, and fans are already flipping out for their favorite web-slinging hero. Spider-Man himself (aka the actor who plays him, Tom Holland) posted three original posters for the upcoming Marvel flick on his Instagram account. Holland has a long history of excitedly spilling details about Marvel movies, most recently announcing the title Far From Home on his Instagram as well. This time around, Holland posted the three posters with the caption:

I thought I’d kickstart your week with a little spidey action. Spider-man far from home hits theatres July 5th and it’s his craziest ride yet. #spidermanfarfromhome

The posters show Spider-Man in three different European cities: atop the London Eye ferris wheel in London, hanging upside-down above the Grand Canal in Venice, and at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. It's all very fitting for the official synopsis of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, from Marvel:

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Spider-Man: Far From Home will mark the first time a Spider-Man movie is set outside New York City, and it looks like the the filmmakers will be taking full advantage of that by sending him all over Europe. The landmarks featured on the new posters are just a few of the awe-inspiring backdrops where fans will see Peter Parker flying through the air.

Based on the posters, Spider-Man also has a new suit to show off as well. Usually Spider-Man wears a red and blue super suit, but the posters show him in red and black. Fans got a glimpse of the red and black combo in the movie's teaser trailer, as well as an all-black stealth suit. There's no word yet on how the new suits function, so fans will just have to wait for a longer trailer to get some more hints.

In the meantime, fans on Twitter are showing their excitement over the new posters:

While a lot of fans are excited about the posters, others are just waiting for a longer trailer:

In addition to Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Zendaya as MJ Parker, Marissa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Peter's friend Ned. Jake Gyllenhaal will also make his Marvel debut in the movie as the villain Mysterio.

You can catch Spider-Man: Far From Home when it swings into theaters July 5, 2019. But if that's too far away, you can see how Spider-Man is hopefully saved from Thanos when Avengers: Endgame in theaters before then on April 26, 2019.