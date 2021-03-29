The Soundtrack For Netflix's 'The Irregulars' Season 1 Is Such A Vibe

The Irregulars isn't exactly the most faithful of all the Sherlock Holmes adaptations. The series is one part old-school British mystery-of-the-week series, one part supernatural thriller, and one part teen drama. Though it's set in 1880s London (or thereabouts), the show isn't always historically accurate. Some details, like the Golden Dawn and Prince Leopold, are real, while others, like teen urchins' ability to randomly solve crimes, really isn't. Neither is the music. On the contrary, the soundtrack for Netflix's The Irregulars Season 1 is full of British EDM bangers from the mid-2010s.

The original music for The Irregulars brings a sort of gothy, dark electronic sound to Victorian London's grimy alleyways. On the one hand, that's not incorrect for the period. The entire concept of "goth" stems from the High Victorian Gothic movement of this era. Writers Mary Shelley, Edgar Allen Poe, Charles Dickens, and Lord Byron invented the supernatural horror genre during the final decades of the 1800s. Setting The Irregulars' adventures to the modern music inspired by this era is only proper.

It also means The Irregulars is full of tracks that U.S.-based viewers might not have been exposed to before now. Although Run The Jewels and Billie Eilish are familiar to fans, most of the other artists on the list are lesser known. From artists like SBTRKT (pronounced "subtract") to Blythe Pepino and Agnes Obel, The Irregulars' soundtrack serves as a great introduction to some seriously impressive electronic artists.

Notably, unlike some of Netflix's more recent releases, The Irregulars does not have multiple songs in every episode. (Episodes 3 and 4, for example, only have the original score.) That means the show's soundtrack is also a more manageable list that you can get through in an afternoon.

Here's the complete list of songs featured in the first season of The Irregulars:

"Hex" - Ark Patrol

"Hacker" - Death Grips

"NEW DORP. NEW YORK" - SBTRKT ft. Ezra Koenig

"Don't Trip" - Flosstradamus feat. Run The Jewels & Sizzy Rocket

"Move To Me" - Blythe Pepino

"Run Cried The Crawling" - Agnes Obel

"Lose My Way" - Ane Brun ft. Dustin O'Halloran

"when the party's over" - Billie Eilish

The Irregulars Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix with eight episodes. Netflix has already greenlit Season 2.