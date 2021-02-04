One of the best reasons to opt for the drive-thru is so you can blast your favorite bops as you pick up your go-to fast food. In fact, it seems the habit is so universal that McDonald's is celebrating the joy of singing in the car with its Super Bowl ad. If you can't seem to place all the tunes in the company's musical mashup, here are all the songs in McDonald's Super Bowl 2021 commercial.

McDonald's released its 30-second Super Bowl commercial — "Thank You For Driving Through" — on YouTube on Thursday, Feb. 4. Inspired by customers who play their fave tunes as they pick up their eats, the commercial features a custom mashup created by DJ Earworm. As the ad begins, you see a few people driving to McDonald's locations and singing their fave songs a cappella, overlapping one another in a catchy mashup.

You'll likely recognize the more recent tunes, like 24kGldn’s “Mood," J. Balvin’s 2017 hit “Mi Gente,” which features Willy William and Beyoncé, and Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire" from 2012 — all of which are very well suited for when you want to belt out a tune while driving.

When it comes to the throwbacks in the ad, you might not have recognized Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" without its musical accompaniment. The hit song, which you of course know from Titanic, hit the airwaves in 1996 and is a pop ballad worthy of heartfelt renditions in the drive-thru line. Meanwhile, The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" is an earworm from 1988 that did well on UK charts before it made the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 in the summer 1993.

You can hear all the tunes in McDonald's Super Bowl ad below:

If you want more car-singing goodness, you can also check out the one-minute spot.

McDonald's Super Bowl ad will air right before kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 7, so if you want to catch it during the game, tune in to CBS before 6:30 p.m. ET. If you need any eats for the big game, McDonald's is offering $0 delivery through Uber Eats on orders of $20 or more through Sunday, Feb. 14, which will be automatically applied at checkout.

