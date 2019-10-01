If you're an avid reader of travel articles and roundups, then you know there are a ton of experiences that are worthy of being on your bucket list. So here's the deal: The Som Dona women-only hotel is made for your next squad getaway. Your favorite sunnies, floppy hats, and bathing suits? Required.

It's the modern and feminine oasis that'll take your idea of comfort and relaxation to a new level. From the moment you arrive, you'll be greeted with ritzy gold-framed mirrors and a welcoming atmosphere. You may decide to unwind from your long flight on a sweet pink couch that would make any millennial's heart skip a beat, or at the restaurant that uses seasonal ingredients to create the tastiest items on the menu. From there, you'll head to your room to change into a bathing suit and then to the rooftop terrace that has pristine #views.

With lots of lounge chairs by the pool and full access to the area's sights and sounds, this hotel will make you forget about your meetings at work or "real world" responsibilities. Not to mention, it's located on the beautiful island of Mallorca in Spain, and it's only for women. Let me give you the scoop, OK? That way you can get started on planning your next squad getaway.

First things first: The Som Dona Hotel is a fairly new concept. According to the hotel's website, the specially designed and thought-out property is "the first hotel exclusively for women." It's located in Porto Cristo, near beaches you must check out during your stay. It's also a short distance from the iconic Caves of Drach, a beautiful place you and your best friends can explore on a particularly adventurous afternoon.

In the area, there are also small coves you can chill in, a market that's perfect for picking up a souvenir, and local desserts that'll make your tastebuds the happiest. It's going to be difficult not to see and do everything, but you're going to want to leave ample time for the hotel itself. This dreamy place has a wellness area where you can treat yourself to a massage, facial treatment, or long soak in a jacuzzi. It also has a beach-style pool that'll surround you with nature and bliss.

When you're tired of soaking up the sun, you can retreat to the rooftop terrace that has bali beds and amazing views, and take a nap. You can also check in on social media thanks to the free WiFi, or enjoy something healthy to eat at the on-site restaurant. Everything is made with sustainability and flavor in mind, and will give you a chance to try authentic cuisine. Personally, though, after a day of unwinding or channeling my adventurous side, I'd head to my room for a bit and take in all the amenities it has to offer.

There are three kinds of rooms you can book at this hotel: the double room, double room pool view, and splendit double room. No matter what you and your squad pick, you can expect to have great amenities.

For example, the double room with a pool view has a balcony that looks over the lounge chairs and uniquely-shaped pool. There are chairs on the balcony so you can relax in the comfort of your own space. The splendit double room comes with a "pillow and aroma list" for you to choose from, a dock station, a complementary minibar, and more. This type of room also gives you the option to check in early or check out late, depending on availability. If you ask me, you and your squad can't go wrong with any of the rooms.

To book your room, simply go to the Som Dona Hotel website and select the dates of your stay. Enter how many people will be joining you, and hit the "Book Here" button. From there, the site will check the hotel's availability and give you a chance to opt for special discounts like bed and breakfast.

It'll show you the total cost too, so you and your squad can price out your trip and split it accordingly. You can choose to pay right away at checkout, or at the hotel when you arrive. Once you complete your booking, you'll essentially be ready to relax in this women-only hotel for a week or so for the ultimate friend getaway.