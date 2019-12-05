Just because you're an adult, that doesn't mean you can't have fun at a candy store. As a matter of fact, The Smith & Sinclair adult candy shop pop-up experience is opening its doors on Dec. 6, 2019 at 66 Greenwich Ave. in New York City. So here's the perfect opportunity to talk a walk down Memory Lane — with an adult twist.

The sweet pop-up celebrates Smith & Sinclair London's arrival in the U.S. The pop-up will serve as a candy shop during the day where you can purchase and sample a variety of their cocktail and mocktail confectionery, according to the official press release. Nighttime is when the real fun begins, as that's when you can enjoy a variety of events you really won't want to miss.

If you're 21 or up, you'll want to head to the shop to pick up some of their Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies. If you browse their selection of gummies online before going to the store, you'll notice each of Smith & Sinclair's boxes comes with a variety of flavors based on the theme. Some of the themes include a Naughty or Nice Holiday Box ($24) with an assortment of alcohol-infused gummies, like mocha espresso martini, hibiscus Negroni, cherry and hibiscus bramble, and mandarin spritz.

Kevin Ornelas

After sweet shopping, don't forget to snap some cute pics for the 'Gram in front of vibrant balloons or a cool neon pink sign that says, "I licked it so it's mine." When you're ready to post, caption your favorite pic with a sweet Instagram caption like, "Living the sweet life."

Smith & Sinclair not only makes alcoholic-infused gummies, but they also sell edible paint that's infused with spirits. Their effervescent instant cocktail tablets fizz into delicious cocktails for you to savor, and you can even find edible candles that melt into drinks. It's a great time to do some holiday gift shopping for your sweet-loving friends.

Who doesn't want to experience something fun and new to talk about this season? Whether you make plans to check out this adult sweet shop with bae or have a night out with the crew, there are plenty of fun events going on in the shop. For instance, you can experience a class where you'll make your own Twisted Cocktails. This can really come in handy for all of your holiday entertaining.

To play along with the adult theme, there are also game nights planned — complete with candy— to bring on the nostalgia. The pop-up candy shop is going on Dec. 6 through Dec. 22, so you'll want to schedule a quick trip while getting ready for the holidays.