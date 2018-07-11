Every night, I tell myself I'm going to be asleep by 11 p.m. (at the latest), yet every time, without fail, I'm lying awake, wide-eyed and unnaturally hype until the wee hours of the night. Can you relate? Fortunately, one yoga teacher feels your sleepless struggles on a spiritual level, and she went ahead and answered all of our prayers by inventing something called the Sleep Crown Pillow. This bad boy is designed to help you fall asleep faster and catch some quality Zs by making you feel luxuriously tucked-in and secure all night long. And yes, in case you're wondering, the pillow itself does look a bit like a crown — so who knows, maybe it'll even make you dream of ~royal fantasies~ (hello, Prince Harry).

Sleep Crown is an over-the-head pillow developed by Julie Westervelt, a certified yoga teacher who found a way to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer with a pillow that basically cradles your entire head, shuts out the outside world, and ensures you'll be on your way to dreamland as soon as you climb into bed for the night.

Westervelt's pillow provides three unique benefits: It gives gentle pressure to the scalp and crown of the head, blocks out natural and artificial light, and muffles ambient sound.

"I’m on a mission to help people get proper sleep," Westervelt tells Elite Daily. "Our bodies know how to optimize themselves if we can simply get the rest we require. When we sleep well, we feel better. Period." I mean, that's what I've been saying all along, but now I feel validated and heard, and not like I just want to nap all day long — so that's cool, right?

According to Westervelt, sleep is just as important to your health and well-being as nutrition and exercise, if not more-so. Her goal, she says, is to make a difference in as many lives as possible, and what better way to do that than to develop a product that can help everyone get the beauty rest they deserve? And, personally, I think I'd lay down on this pillow at any time of day, not just at night, because honestly, sometimes you just have to shut the world out for a bit, you feel me?

But Westervelt says there's so much more to the shape of the Sleep Crown pillow than just being able to have a bona fide moment alone: "The special shape of Sleep Crown allows plenty of space for breathing that simply feels amazing," the yoga teacher tells Elite Daily. "Sleep Crown is womb-like and reassuring — like a sleep cocoon. [It] feel so nurturing and comforting."

Plus, Westervelt adds, the way in which the pillow cradles your scalp and the crown of your head can actually help calm your nervous system, not to mention silence outside noises.

According to the yoga teacher, Sleep Crown protects your eyes from outside light that would otherwise keep you up, and muffles "around nine decibels of sound, which is quite a lot," Westervelt says. So if your bedroom walls are paper-thin (like mine, ugh), you can say buh-bye to listening to your roomie's obnoxious snoring, or your neighbor's late-night parties (seriously, it's a Tuesday night, what are you guys doing?).

Westervelt tells Elite Daily she likes to think of Sleep Crown as the lazy person’s natural sleep aid, because there's nothing to take, schedule, or remember on your part. "Simply leave it in your bed, and when you are ready for sleep, flop it over your head — and you’re out!" she says. I'm not mad at any of this, y'all.

What's more, you don't even have to change your go-to sleeping position to comfortably use this pillow. Whether you like to sleep on your side, stomach, or back, Westervelt says resting your head on a Sleep Crown pillow will feel luxurious regardless. Plus, she says, even though the pillow was originally designed for over-the-head use, she tells Elite Daily that several customers have reported snuggling with a Sleep Crown over their chest, and some have even used it behind their neck while reading. Pretty clever, right?

If you decide to snag a Sleep Crown pillow for yourself, you'll be sure to love the comfy, custom-made bamboo jersey pillowcase it comes with, as well as the product's Pillow Mist, which includes a soothing blend of lavender, sandalwood, and citrus aromatherapy to help you relax and enjoy sweet dreams all night long.