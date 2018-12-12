Even though my footwear collection is actually rather limited, I love covering sneaker drops. Streetwear and footwear brands always seem to pair with the most unexpected (and therefore interesting) creative partners and then make something amazing with them. Case in point: the Shrimps x Converse collaboration, which officially launches tomorrow, December 13, on Converse.com and is is hands down one of my favorite drops of the year. The collection is cute and artistic but still boasts that classic Converse edge, and is undercut with an excellent sense of quirky humor. Trust me, you do not want to miss out on this.

If you're not into British fashion then you might not know what Shrimps is. I'm officially making the introduction because it's a total banger of a brand. Launched in 2013 by then-London College of Fashion student Hannah Weiland, it started off as a bright and cheeky faux fur label but has since grown into a full-on lifestyle brand. It's luxury, but accessible, and doesn't take itself too seriously. You only need to look to its multicolor faux fur coats, bright beaded handbags, and fairytale-esque ready-to-wear to see that Shrimps is for lovers of the wonderfully whimsical. (Can you tell I'm one of them?)

Typically, the brand is a bit out of my price range but now, thanks to this collaboration with Converse, I will finally be able to indulge. Comprised of two sneaker styles, a hoodie, pants, and two long sleeve tees, the collection is small in size but mighty in aesthetic. "Shrimps’ Creative Director, Hannah Weiland, continues her exploration of color and graphics, to present a relaxed, yet elegant collaborative collection," reads a press release from Converse.

Converse

Indeed, the collection still embodies Converse's classic, down-to-earth vibe but with a super artistic and graphics-heavy twist. It's centered around the Chuck 70 and One Star, which have each gotten a very Shrimps update.

Converse

The Chuck 70, which will retail for $110, features a shiny black rubber toe cap and midsole and a white canvas upper, which is printed with little doodles of faces that are classic to the Shrimps brand.

Converse

The One Star ($120), on the other hand, features a powder pink upper and matching midsole, and boasts a screen-printed rose print in a color called Barbados Cherry. A touch of faux fur holds court on the back of the shoe's heel in true Shrimps style.

Converse

As for the apparel, think of it as a mixture of pajamas and streetwear that is all but sure to put a smile on your face. The Relaxed Fit Hoodie ($100) and Pants ($80) are made of white cotton and both feature the same print: colorful doodles of tiny faces and tiny cocktail shrimps.

Converse

The two cotton Long Sleeve Tees ($45), which are available in pink and white, are both emblazoned with the Romantic Rose print and feature shrimp logos on one arm and "CONVERSE" on the other.

See what I meant when I said you didn't want to miss out on it?