When entering a relationship, you're exploring and carving out a future together with another person. Whether that future is just a few months at sleep-away camp, a few years in college, or decades-long phases of moving in, marrying, and more, you're going to hit milestones along the way. For different people, different milestones might freak them out more than others. To find out which relationship milestone, based on your zodiac sign, is the scariest for you, I spoke with astrologer Kimberly Peta Dewhirst.

Knowing which relationship phobia you may possess can make you all the more aware and ready to combat it, if or when it arises. Things like meeting your partner's friends, saying "I love you," and opening up to your partner are all things people usually have to deal with in relationships. But hey, at least you don't have a relationship phobia, right? (Except for you, Gemini.)

All jokes aside, if you know about your fear now, it'll be easier to approach it delicately with your partner when you encounter it. You can equip yourself with proper communication tools and the right mindset, so you'll be ready when the time comes. In order to do that, read up on what scares your sign the most about commitment.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Opening Up

You, Aries, are scared to open up and reveal yourself to a significant other. "To a loving suitor, they adore being the center of attention," Dewhirst tells Elite Daily. "Therefore, showing their soft side is quite the challenge."

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): First Dates

You're specific, so first dates can be a bit of a pain. "If her date doesn't choose a decent location or orders total crap, she's out of there," says Dewhirst. "Coupledom is far easier in the Netflix-and-chill zone, where Taurus can indulge her senses with decadent comforts at home, or when a couple has their regular date-night restaurants down pat."

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Exclusivity

You're not a big fan of being "tied down," according to Dewhirst, so getting to the point of exclusivity in a relationship with someone is your big fear.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Meeting The Friends

Meeting your significant other's friends is the thing that freaks you out most, Cancer. "Shy Cancer can often work better in small circles and operates brilliantly in family settings, but shine the spotlight on them in a crowd and they might retreat into their crab shell," says Dewhirst.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): The End Of The Honeymoon Phase

You thrive on excitement, passion, and fun, Leo, so the scariest relationship milestone to you is when the honeymoon phase is done. "Settling into monotony is a total kill joy" for you, according to Dewhirst, so try to find ways keep your relationship fresh and lively.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Sex For The First Time

The first time you have sex with your SO is a huge stepping point for you, Virgo — one you're definitely scared will go wrong. To ease into it, Dewhirst suggests "white linens and foreplay," because you're a "fan of cleanliness and perfection."

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): Confrontation

You're the sign of balance and equilibrium, according to Dewhirst, which means any approach of confrontation is your fear. She says you're skilled at social interactions and keeping the peace, so anything that gets into arguing territory is not your forte, nor your fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Moving In Together

Ah, Scorpio. Mysterious and all. Your big fear is moving in with your SO due to your private nature, says Dewhirst. You'll want to make sure your relationship is filled with trust, so you can share your personal space with your partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Your First Vacation Together

You, Sag, love to explore and go on adventures, so if your first trip with your partner doesn't go well, that may be it for you two. If your partner likes staying indoors on vacations, they may not mesh well with you, according to Dewhirst.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Meeting The Family

Meeting your partner's family can be a scary step for you, Capricorn, because a family you don't mesh well with won't work out for you. Dewhirst says that if your significant other's family has "bad table manners" or doesn't share your values, that's a huge red flag for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Saying "I Love You" — And Meaning It

For you, Aquarius, figuring out your true, romantic love for your partner is intimidating, since you have so much love for everyone, according to Dewhirst. "This zodiac sign might say it, but truly meaning it might be a Rubik's Cube of a puzzle they are grappling with — intellectualizing their feelings instead of feeling them," she says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): Marriage

You're a dreamer, Pisces, so once you get to "the dream," what do you do after that? Yep, Pisces, marriage scares you, says Dewhirst.

Now that you know what your big relationship fear is, go ahead and face it head on. Good luck.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!