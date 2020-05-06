It's hard to believe a year has flown by since baby Archie entered the world, and the royal family aren't letting the milestone pass by without a celebration. Well, a digital one, at least. Little Archie had his birthday on May 6, and there was a lot of love to go around. Between his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and the Cambridges, the Royal Family's Instagrams for Archie's first birthday showered Archie in so much love.

Meghan and Harry used Archie's birthday to do what they do best: give back to their community. A video was shared by the charity organization Save The Children of Meghan reading to baby Archie in order to raise money for their cause. Meghan's sheer excitement about the book and Archie's adorable giggles throughout the video made for a heart-melting moment.

According to the organization, the video was shot by Harry himself, and called for fans to help the most "vulnerable families in the UK."

"Duck! Rabbit! with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!" the UK charity fund captioned their post. You can see the sweet birthday moment from the family below.

As if the mother-son moment wasn't adorable enough, the cute content kept on rolling out from there. The official royal family Instagram page shared a memory of Archie and his grandparents, and the throwback moment will have you in your feels.

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!" the caption read.

Then, the Cambridges, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, shared a portrait taken at Archie's christening in July 2019. "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!" they captioned the post.

Fans may not get to see very much of baby Archie, but they were very blessed on his first birthday. Not only is he incredibly loved, but Archie is well on his way to being a humanitarian just like his parents. If you need me, I'll be watching the video of Meghan reading to him on loop.