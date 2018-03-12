Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When looking at this picture, the first thing Traci Brown, body language trainer and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, notes is the fact that almost all of them are covering their torsos.

"Notice how everyone is covering their torso area but Meghan. They're all protecting themselves just a bit," she explains. "This is especially understandable for Kate having a baby on the way."

In fact, the covering of the torso is a go-to move of Harry's. "Harry is very consistent hiding half of his hand in his jacket again," she notes. "He's been doing this for years."

Meghan, on the other hand, has no need to do this. "Meghan is comfortable enough with herself and her surroundings that no protection is necessary, even though there's lots of onlookers and photographers around," Brown says. "She's showing that she can [be] very elegant and refined, no matter what's going on around her."

But don't be fooled, Meghan's comfort in the situation doesn't mean she's trying to steal the spotlight. "She's not trying to outshine anyone around her. She's just comfortable in her own skin," Brown explains. "Notice how she's in perfect step with everyone except William. That just says that, overall, this group is a tight unit."