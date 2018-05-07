In my book, there are lots of things that constitute a real gentleman. For example, I'm thinking of a dude who holds open the car door, pays for a first date, always texts or calls the day after, isn't afraid to talk on the phone, holds your hair back while you puke and, finally (and perhaps most importantly), goes down on you. According to a 2015 interview that recently resurfaced, DJ Khaled doesn't quite agree with me on that last point. And The Rock's reaction to DJ Khaled's bold statement is absolutely perfect.

Before we get into how The Rock flawlessly managed to clap back, let me give you some back-story on this bold statement DJ Khaled made during his 2015 appearance on the radio show The Breakfast Club. The clip starts off with him sharing his firm belief that men are superior to women and deserve to be praised:

A woman should praise the man — the king. If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen. But you know, my way of praising is called, ha-ha, ‘How was dinner?’, ‘You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family…’ You know, I’m putting in the work.

After that BOLD and high-key offensive statement, the host asked DJ Khaled if he goes down on women... to which he alarmingly responded, "Nahhh. Never! I don’t do that."

OH, but don't you worry! He still expects his bae to be going down on him whenever he beckons her. "It’s different rules for men. You gotta understand, we the king," he explained. "There’s some things that y’all might not wanna do, but it got to get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t."

For those of you who are wondering, against all odds, DJ Khaled has managed to maintain a long-term relationship with his partner of 11 years, Nicole Tuck. Yes, she's the mother to his adorable son Asahd and, beyond that, she actually has a BFA from Marymount Manhattan College and a masters from Fordham University.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I guess all I'm saying is that I just miss the DJ Khaled who yelled his name at the beginning of songs and showed me his beautiful plants on Snapchat. RIP to that lovable dude.

Needless to say, people all over social media are responding to this totally ridiculous statement.

One dude tweeted:

DJ Khaled clarifies that he has other, more talented guys go down on his wife while he stands around and yells stuff like “DJ KHALED” and “WE THE BEST”

(This is a joke. But come on.)

I mean, let's face it, all he's basically saying is that he has literally no game. Another person tweeted:

DJ Khaled bragging about having absolutely no game is funny as hell

Even The Rock solidified his spot as one of the sexiest men on the planet by responding:

Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread

As if we didn't already know The Rock's girlfriend Lauren Hashian was one of the luckiest people in the world. What a guy.

