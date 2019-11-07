The 'Riverdale' Season 4, Episode 6 Promo Looks Like Trouble For Cheryl

Things are getting dicey over for Archie and company. Jughead's mysterious disappearance is looming. Betty thinks she might be related to another serial killer. Veronica is up to her perfectly manicured eyebrows in legal troubles. But the most ominous storyline teased in the Riverdale Season 4, Episode 6 promo is that of Cheryl Blossom. The town's HBIC can usually handle herself just fine, thank you very much, but it's looking like that might not be the case in the very near future. Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 5 follow.

If you've left feeling a little empty after Riverdale's Nov. 6 episode, it's probably because the events that took place on screen were lacking a certain fiery redhead. The last fans saw of Cheryl was during the Halloween episode, when she buried Jason's body, then gaslit Toni into allowing here to dig it back up. However, while Cheryl ended up getting to keep her weird relationship with her brother's corpse going, it looks like there's another Blossom sibling who might be the cause of future problems for her.

If you'll recall (as if you could possibly forget) there was a creepy doll that was introduced in the Halloween episode. Cheryl was using it to convince Toni that Jason's ghost was mad about them burying his body, but Nana Rose revealed the doll was actually a representation of the third Blossom sibling named Julian, who Cheryl apparently absorbed while in the womb with Jason. Apparently, according to Nana, Julian is haunting Thistlehouse, via the sailor-suited doll.

Riverdale has always toed the line between the earthly and the supernatural, but this setup of Cheryl's storyline feels dangerously close to spilling into magical or spectral territory — especially in the promo for the Nov. 13 episode, titled "Hereditary."

There's clearly a lot to unpack here, but seeing as Cheryl is the one whose literal body might be snatched — after only recently escaping the organ-harvesting scheme of The Farm — her storyline takes precedence. As you can hear in the video, someone (it sounds like either Penelope or Nana Rose) says to Cheryl, "Julian needs a body, Cheryl, so we're giving him yours." While that, in addition to the clip of Cheryl passing out, is ominous AF, there's another scene that's even more chilling:

Is... is that Jason standing next to Nana, Penelope, and the creepy doll? Or could it be the mysterious Julian come to life? And what about the mysterious shadowy person in the background? This one-second snippet from the promo has definitely brought on more questions than answers, but it seems like the top two theories are that Julian has actually been alive this whole time, or Cheryl is simply dreaming this whole scene. Only time is gonna tell for this one.

Riverdale Season 4, Episode 6 airs at 8 pm. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 13, on The CW.