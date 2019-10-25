The 'Riverdale' Season 4, Episode 4 Promo Is Pure Halloween Spookiness

It's almost here! For the first time in the show's history, Riverdale is getting a Halloween episode, and fans are eager to see how the already dark and twisted series ups the ante for the horror-filled holiday. The Riverdale Season 4, Episode 4 promo hints that things are going to get very spooky indeed, so grab a bucket of Halloween candy and get ready for some frights. Warning: Spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of Riverdale follow.

It's high time Riverdale got a Halloween episode. Fans were certain they'd get one last year, when Halloween was a Wednesday (aka the day new Riverdale episodes are released). However, the show instead skipped that night altogether, and Riverdale simply picked up the following week without addressing the holiday at all. But this year, all that is changing. Not only will Riverdale's fourth episode of the new season be Halloween-themed, but in the true spirit of spooky season, the episode will have a death. Thankfully, you can rest assured that most of the main characters are guaranteed to be safe from death, at least in this episode; show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con that it will not be Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, or Cheryl who gets killed on Halloween.

Take a look at the full promo to see what's in store for everyone:

TV Promos on YouTube

The episode, aptly titled "Halloween," looks like it's going to be packed with eerie moments. Centering mostly on Betty, the video teases that she will be getting a mysterious phone call from a deep-voiced individual, who becomes a total horror-movie trope reveal they're calling Betty from inside the house she's in. Though the voice tells Betty, "You know who this is," the caller's identity is not immediately clear. However, two of Betty's past tormenters, the Black Hood and the Gargoyle King, make brief appearances in the promo as well, so it's possible the people behind those masks are the ones now bothering her over the phone. (Or, they could simply be ill-conceived Halloween costumes, aka one of the best examples of "too soon.") Of course, this is Riverdale, after all, so the mystery caller could also be a brand-new villain, or even simply a prankster who is taking the "trick" part of trick-or-treat way too seriously. Only time will tell.

The other main storyline teased in this clip is Cheryl's conflict with who she believes to be her brother Jason's ghost. She says in the video that Jason's ghost is angry and therefore haunting her, and is also shown using an Ouija board with Toni and Nana Rose. Could the Halloween episode be the moment Riverdale finally embraces the supernatural?

Creepy stuff aside, fans are super excited to see their favorite characters dressed up in Halloween costumes. Photos from this episode of Riverdale have already revealed the costumes of Archie, Munroe (née Mad Dog), Cheryl, and Toni, and I'm definitely sensing a superhero theme. I wonder if the others will also follow suit... mostly because I would love to see how Jughead reacts to wearing a pair of tights and a cape.

Riverdale's Halloween episode airs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 30, on The CW.