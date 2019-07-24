The 'Riverdale' Season 3 Blooper Reel Will Make You Fall In Love With The Cast Even More

For a show that is filled with all sorts of drama, mystery, and murder, the Riverdale cast still knows how to keep it light on set. The show's cast is already a favorite on social media for their goofy antics, so it should come as no surprise that the Riverdale Season 3 blooper reel is a silly delight.

While Season 3 had multiple heavy storylines, such as a monstrous masked serial killer, a nefarious cult, and the ever-present threat of Hiram Lodge, the stars of Riverdale clearly had a fun time in between their serious takes. The CW debuted the Season 3 blooper reel during the cast's visit to San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, and it includes laugh-out-loud scenes of KJ Apa struggling with Archie's American accent, Lili Reinhart demanding that Cole Sprouse wink at her, and Mädchen Amick breaking free from Betty's handcuffs surprisingly easily. Oh, and of course, pretty much everyone is shown pulling some wild faces to make their castmates crack up.

The trailer is a bit bittersweet, though, since it also shows Luke Perry goofing off in some of his final moments. Perry died suddenly earlier this year of a stroke while Riverdale was still in production on its final episodes of Season 3. In the blooper reel, fans can see Perry jokingly picking on KJ Apa in a couple of father-son scenes, and having a laugh with Skeet Ulrich. Check out the blooper reel below:

Warner Bros. TV on YouTube

And this blooper reel is not the only exciting thing about Riverdale that was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. The show's main cast and its showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also dropped a ton of new details about the upcoming Season 4 during their panel. Some of the biggest revelations were that Jughead will be leaving Riverdale High for a pretentious prep school, Veronica will meet an unexpected member of the Lodge family she did not know about, and the fourth episode will be Halloween-themed and include the death of a character.

The Comic-Con panel also illuminated more detail on how Riverdale will move forward in the wake of Luke Perry's death. Fans already knew that the Season 4 premiere will be a tribute to Perry and his character Fred Andrews, but Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa further revealed that the new episode would also guest star Shannen Doherty, Perry's longtime friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar. As for how Archie's home life will change in Season 4, Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Molly Ringwald's role of Mary Andrews will be expanded so that she will appear as Archie's full-time parent.

Of course, fans still have about a million pressing questions about this new season, like will Alice get out of the Farm, and what is up with Cheryl talking to her dead brother's corpse, and most importantly, what was going on in the flash-forward scene? Is Jughead really going to die? Those are the questions that fans will just have to wait to get answers for, but thankfully, we will not have to wait too long. Riverdale Season 4 will premiere on the CW on Oct. 9.