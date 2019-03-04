Actor Luke Perry, best known for his roles in Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Monday morning at age 52 after suffering a stroke last Wednesday, according to TMZ. Perry's passing comes days after news of a 90210 reboot starring the majority of the original cast was confirmed.

On March 4, TMZ reported that Perry died that morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California, while surrounded by his children, fiancée, ex-wife, and several other family members. He had been hospitalized since suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27, after which doctors reportedly sedated him in hopes of helping Perry's brain recover. His critical state inspired many former and current co-stars to send messages of support via social media. Perry's team responded to Elite Daily's request for additional comment with the following statement:

Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.

