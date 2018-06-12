The Reason Why Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Relationship Moved So Fast Is So Sweet

Some relationships move faster than others, and that's totally OK. But then there are some relationships that move so fast that you barely even knew the couple were dating before someone's got a ring on their finger. Of course, I'm talking about the fact that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged after less than a month of dating, when Us Weekly reported on June 11 that the two are now ready to walk down the aisle. Elite Daily reached out to Grande and Davidson's teams about the rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Is the news a bit jarring? You bet. But the reason why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship moved so fast is actually kind of sweet, so hear me out.

According to People magazine, the two 24-year-old stars bonded over "hardships" in their past, noting Davidson's father's death on 9/11 and Manchester Arena concert terror attack that occurred at Grande's concert in May 2017.

A source told the publication that the proposal was "intimate" and that "it was very much just the two of them," which I sort of love, TBH.

"They’ve both been through hardships so that’s something they definitely have in common," the source said, adding, "They’ve both dealt with some dark stuff at a young age ... Everyone around them is super supportive and happy that they’ve found love."

I can see how traumatic events from your past can bring people together, but I can also understand the fans who think that the pair reportedly getting engaged after dating for such a short period of time is cause for concern.

But, hey, it seems like the two have helped each other through some dark moments, and I think that should count for something. "He went through a rough patch a while back but he’s been really happy lately,” the source said about Davidson. And just because they got engaged quickly doesn't necessarily mean that their relationship isn't built to last. The source said,

It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.

If you're still not totally on board with this super-quick reported engagement, I get it. Believe me, I do. I dated my husband for like, 4 years before getting engaged... and then waited 2 years to marry him, so speedy engagements aren't really my thing, either. But sometimes, some people are just ready quicker than others, and that seems to be the case for Ariana and Pete. A source told Entertainment Tonight the reason why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship is reportedly moving "a million miles a minute":

[Ariana was in a] bad past relationship, and now she is with someone who appreciates her and makes her laugh and just makes her feel good ... The combination of a girl who is yearning to be loved and mixing it with a guy like Pete creates this intense relationship that is moving a million miles a minute.

The source continued, adding, "For both of them, this relationship is heaven compared to their past relationships and they're just clinging to that heaven and thrilled about it."

If you still just don't understand why this whirlwind romance is moving at warp speed, just remember that Hollywood is a very messy place to find love — so if these two realized that they had something that was perfect for them, let them live! Let them get married and have beautiful Grandavidson babies and live happily ever after. So to all you haters:

It's their journey, y'all. Let them do their thang.