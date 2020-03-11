The Fast and Furious franchise only gets better with age, but to keep things fresh, there's always new actors and intense plot lines being introduced. In October, it was announced that the all-star cast in the next flick would include none other than Cardi B. Now, we know we have one person to thank for the surprise. The reason Vin Diesel cast Cardi B in Fast and Furious was all thanks to a recommendation from someone very close to him.

During his March 10 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Diesel discussed the decision to bring Cardi on for the next installment of the franchise. He revealed it was actually his 4-year-old daughter, Pauline, who initially suggested the idea.

“You’ve added some interesting members to the team, who have you added?” Kimmel first asked Diesel.

“John Cena, such a blessing to work with and is so incredible. Obviously, we have Helen Mirren. Obviously, Charlize [Theron],” Diesel began. “And my daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it,” he said.

Kimmel seemed a little surprised at the revelation. “Your daughter said to you ‘Dad will you put Cardi B in the movie?’ And you said ‘Oh that’s a good idea?’” he asked. But Diesel said it was a no-brainer and he thought it was a "great" idea.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Diesel first revealed Cardi was joining the fast family in October. He and Cardi took to Instagram with a video on-set, revealing how grueling the process of filming had been.

“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel said in the video. “I know I’m exhausted. I literally... we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there.”

"I'm tired, but I can't wait!" Cardi then chimed in.

Cardi wowed big-time with her stripper skills in Hustlers, but with another blockbuster under her belt, she's proven herself to be the ultimate multi-talented queen. You can catch Fast & Furious 9 in theaters May 22.