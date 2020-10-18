Just days after announcing she was no longer planning to split from Offset, Cardi B has decided to do something about all the tweets from fans who have been critical of her decision. The "WAP" hitmaker has slammed Twitter followers for calling her relationship with the Migos member "mentally abusive," and on Saturday, Oct. 17, she went so far as to deactivate her Twitter account. The rapper took to Instagram Stories to address her decision, and the reason Cardi B deleted her Twitter account echoes everything she's been saying.

Since the singer has received no shortage of criticism over her decision to reconcile with Offset just weeks after filing for divorce, she showed she was at the end of her rope when she deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday. Just days earlier, the "I Like It" star slammed fans for calling her relationship "mentally abusive" — and it was clear she was done justifying her decision in an Instagram Live she shared shortly after the move. In typical Cardi B fashion, the rapper didn't hold back when telling fans to back off and let her live her life.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m motherf*****g Ariana Grande or something, like I came from Disney or something," she said of her naysayers, explaining, "I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f*****g court clerk put it out there and because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I got to address it."

"I be doing the same s**t that the other people f*****g do, but then y’all want to call yourself fans," she continued. "I don’t give a f**k. I’m tired of it. I do whatever the f**k I want to do."

She clarified, "I love my fans and I’m grateful and thankful for what you do, but some of y’all really be acting like I be sleeping with y’all."

Cardi B's decision to delete her Twitter account comes after she's weathered criticism for reportedly reconciling with the Migos rapper while celebrating her 28th birthday in Las Vegas.

While the rapper hasn't officially confirmed she's back together with her estranged husband, she hinted she was giving their relationship another shot during an Instagram Live on Oct. 13.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend," she told her fans. "You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it's really hard to have no d*ck."

She concluded, "We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf*****s that got married early. That's just what we are ... We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional-a** relationships. We're the same way. We're just more public."

Only time will tell whether she and Offset work things out, but judging from her latest comments, she wants fans to hold the judgement and let her make her own decisions about her relationship.