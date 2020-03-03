Prince Harry is weeks away from forgoing his duties as a senior royal. Over the past two months, important decisions have been made, intimate meetings have been held, and details of Meghan and Harry's post-royal life have been revealed. However, on Sunday, March 1, things were reportedly less formal and more relaxed when Prince Harry met with Queen Elizabeth for a heart-to-heart conversation. The Queen's message to Harry at their first private meeting was so heartwarming.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from their senior royal roles on Jan. 8, and their transitional period is set to begin on April 1. The last of their senior royal duties will take place throughout March, and, from there, they will begin "an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties."

While tensions have surely risen over the past two months as the royal family prepares to continue their business as usual without Meghan and Harry, at the end of the day, their bond goes beyond work. The Queen is reportedly handling her grandson's decision with grace and wants him to know it.

As Harry awaits Meghan's arrival in the U.K. from Canada — where they have been living — he reportedly took a private meeting with his grandma on March 1. The two sat down for a fireside lunch where they enjoyed poached salmon, tea, scones, and cucumber sandwiches, The Sun reports. Buckingham and Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.

“You are much loved and will always be welcomed back,” Queen Elizabeth reportedly told Prince Harry at the end of their talk, according to The Sun.

Their meeting was the "first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are,” a royal source told the publication, noting it "was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.”

The source added:

She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms. Hopefully the chat cleared the air.

While The Queen is sure to miss having her grandson (and great-grandson) in close proximity moving forward, their love and adoration for each other seemingly won't change despite the distance.