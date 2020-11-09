This holiday season, you can count on Vanessa Hudgens to bring all the Christmas cheer this year, with a little help from Vanessa Hudgens... oh yeah, and Vanessa Hudgens. Back in 2018, Hudgens starred alongside herself in Netflix's doppelgänger holiday hit The Princess Switch, and now she's taking on a third role in the upcoming sequel. If that sounds a little chaotic, that's because it is. Check out the newly released The Princess Switch: Switched Again trailer to ring in the most Hudgens-ful time of the year.

In the first movie, Hudgens starred as both Chicago-based baker Stacy DeNovo and Montenaro duchess Margaret Delacourt, two women who surprisingly discover they look exactly the same. They used their resemblance to switch places, giving Margaret some desperately needed time away from her throne and Stacy a taste of royal life. For the sequel, the pair will attempt another switch, but there's a big hitch in the plan this time: a third lookalike. The trailer introduces Duchess Margaret's cousin Fiona, who plans to pull off a switch of her own to snag the throne from Margaret.

That's right — Hudgens is pulling triple duty to play Stacy, Margaret, and Fiona in the new movie, complete with varying accents and a blonde wig. Get a first look at sequel in the trailer below.

