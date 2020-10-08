Once upon a time, Vanessa Hudgens was the queen of Disney (getting to star on High School Musical *and* kiss Zac Efron earns you that status). But now with the lead spot in the perfectly cheesy holiday franchise, The Princess Switch, she's ascended to Netflix royalty. Luckily, fans are in for plenty more Hudgens-as-a-monarch content, since there's not only a second Princess Switch film slated for release in 2020, but a third one in the works as well. Here's everything we know so far about Netflix's The Princess Switch 3's plot, premiere date, and cast to get you ready for more heartwarming holiday vibes:

When the first movie in the now-trilogy premiered in 2018, fans were instantly enchanted by the feel-good flick. Hudgens starred as a pastry chef who enters a royal baking competition in the (fictitious) land of Belgravia. It's there that she meets Margaret Delacourt, a duchess who happens to look exactly like her (and is also played by Hudgens). Naturally, a Parent Trap-style switcheroo takes place, and the film ends with the woman falling in love with each other's initial love interests.

It sounds like a recipe for drama, but it actually all works out — the whole "magic at Christmastime" thing probably helps with that. And even though the first film was cleanly wrapped up, Netflix ordered a sequel... and then another sequel, which means the seasonal story of Stacy and Margaret is just getting started.

'The Princess Switch 3' Premiere Date

In recent years, Netflix has been cranking out holiday films (most of which are actually connected with one another), and The Princess Switch is easily one of the most popular. This means the two new installations will probably be big hits as well. The second in the series, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, is set to be released to Netflix ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 19.

According to Popsugar, production on the third film is set to begin in Scotland later this year. With the coronavirus pandemic delaying filming production on all types of projects, however, the jury's out on whether that will actually happen. As of now, The Princess Switch 3 is planned to be released during the holidays in 2021, which means the next two years are set to be full of holly-jolly films and a whole lot of Hudgens.

'The Princess Switch 3' Cast

It's confirmed Hudgens is set to return for the third movie. Considering she's, like, half the cast, that seems pretty important. However, no other casting details have been announced yet.

'The Princess Switch 3' Plot Details

So far, Netflix is staying pretty tight-lipped about the third installment. However, the second film's plot details could hint at what's to come next: The sequel reunites Margaret and Stacy as well as a third lookalike character (who Hudgens is again playing). The third Hudgens is Fiona, Margaret's cousin and total party girl, which means chaos will probably ensue.

What could this mean for the third movie? Well, considering the path of Netflix's other accidental-royal-entanglement-during-the-holidays film series, A Christmas Prince, the third movie just might bring about a royal baby. However, I would personally prefer if all three Vanessa Hudgens characters team up to rule the world.