Kylie Jenner just took planning birthday parties to the next level. Like, I understand, on a factual level, she is a billionaire, but I feel like I finally understand what that means in practice. Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, turned 28 years old on Tuesday, April 30, and she threw him the most unique, immersive bash I've seen yet from the Kardashian/Jenner camp, and that's really saying something. The photos of Kylie Kenner's birthday party for Travis Scott are truly extra, but I mean that as a sincere compliment.

The truth is it's difficult to label what the theme was. To me, it looked like Jenner created a multi-level nighttime cityscape that specifically celebrated Cactus Jack, which is Scott's Air Jordan sneaker. The party included a lot of fog machines, an industrial elevator ride, a fenced ally full of hanging sneakers, a wall made out of legs (?), and perhaps most notably, a staged gas station packed with Travis Scott and Cactus Jack products. Guests could slide open the gas station's "fridge" to find Astroworld t-shirts or help themselves to Nike-themed Slurpees. While she and Scott are riding in the elevator, Jenner tells her fans, "I creative directed this whole thing, by the way."

The whole thing feels like a staged Disney World ride, but, like, spookier.

Here are some screenshots and videos Jenner and her family shared on Instagram:

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Just the decor alone is an eXpErIeNcE, but naturally, Jenner took things up a notch.

What's a good birthday party without a tattoo parlor, right? Both Jenner and Scott sat down to get their arms inked up, though fans don't know what graphic they chose yet. However, they did share a big kiss while Jenner sat in the chair getting the back of her arm worked on.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Of course, Kylie was also sure to include a car in the party's decorations after she already gifted Scott a reported $280,000 new silver Lamborghini. As Scott put it, "Wifey, you go in every time."

It's fine. I'm fine.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Instagram/Travis Scott

The videos conclude with the party singing a "Happy Birthday" (pretty off-pitch, TBH) to Scott while he inspected his sneaker-shaped birthday cake. Jenner led the way with the microphone.

While the party looks truly spectacular, Jenner shared a message of love to Scott on her feed prior to the evening's big events. In it, she included adorable photos of her and Scott laughing, the two of them snuggling in a mirror selfie, and plenty of pics of Scott and Stormi being the sweetest together. She even teased that she wanted more kids with him! (Gasp!)

She wrote:

watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s fuck around and have another baby.

Happy birthday, Travis! Your life looks fun AF.