Travis Scott just turned 28! And of course, Kylie Jenner wasn't going to let her hubby's birthday pass without commemorating it in a huge way. The makeup mogul threw the rapper a massive birthday party filled with elaborate decorations, and on top of the huge shindig, Kylie Jenner's gift for Travis Scott's 28th birthday apparently cost her a pretty penny.

The party appears to have been gas station-themed. Yeah... all of the decorations made the party look like the interior of a gas station or 7/11, Hennessy Slurpees included. The gas station was called "Cactus Jack Gas Station," which is apparently a shoutout to Scott's new Cactus Jack Air Jordan sneakers. Also included in the decorations as a shoutout to the rapper's new collaboration were legs sticking out of walls (?), shoes hanging from trees, a tattoo station (at which Jenner and Scott both got new tattoos), and a giant birthday cake shaped like a sneaker.

Jenner said on her Instagram story that she creative-directed the entire party, and no doubt bankrolled it too. But that's not even the $200,000 gift we're talking about here.

Scott revealed on his Instagram story that Jenner bought him a brand new silver Lamborghini, which is estimated to cost around $280,000.

"Wifey u go in every time," Scott said in the caption on the photo of the new car. Pretty fitting that it's his 28th birthday and his new car cost $280,000. Kylie's mind!! (I'm kidding. That's more money than anyone needs to spend on birthday gifts. This is unreal.)

Now let's check out the photos and videos from Scott's gas station-themed birthday party.

Here you see some of the Cactus Jack decorations as Jenner and Scott walk up to a spinning elevator.

And here's the couple in said spinning elevator.

There was also Travis Scott-branded items in the fake gas station, as well as a Nike-sponsored soda machine.

Before the night was up, Jenner and Scott both got new tattoos on their right arms.

And here's the giant sneaker birthday cake Jenner included in the party.

Scott's Instagram caption was right... Kylie Jenner does go in every time.

She showed her love for her boyfriend (fiancé? Husband? Who knows at this point?) on her Instagram on April 30 as well.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Jenner said in her birthday post for Scott. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f*ck around and have another baby." Kylie!! Language!!

Kris Jenner also posted a sweet (and thankfully, not as graphic) birthday post for Scott.

"Happy birthday @travisscott! 🎂 Thank you for making @kyliejenner so happy, for being the most amazing father to my granddaughter, and for bringing so much joy into our lives," she said in the caption. "We love you x #HappyBirthdayTravis." V sweet, Mama Kris!

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family seriously shows up and shows out for birthdays. The money they spend on one party alone could literally pay off all of my debt, and then send my little sister to college. Fun!!

Anyways, happy birthday, Travis!