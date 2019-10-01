Well, you guys, it's finally happened. Though the two got legally married during a courthouse ceremony back in September 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin finally had their ~official~ ceremony the night of Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Not that I needed to tell you this, but rest assured that it was absolutely everything you'd expect a Bieber-Baldwin wedding to be: fancy, star-studded, and filled with the best fashion you've ever laid eyes on. No, seriously, while some photos of Hailey Baldwin's wedding reception dress (or what may be her dress) are starting to circulate, you can't see the full thing just yet — and even those almost made me faint.

OK, let's review the details of this wedding super quickly, because, well, there are a ton. Bieber and Baldwin's big ceremony took place in the great U.S. state of... South Carolina. Please don't ask me why they chose South Carolina of all places, because I literally have no idea. No shade to the ole SC (I'm sure it's a perfectly fine place), but it doesn't seem Bieber or Baldwin had a strong connection to the state in the past. Still, they chose a pretty bougie venue, naturally. The Montage Palmetto Bluff is a sprawling resort near the coast with the most gorgeous grounds — almost as gorgeous as The Dress... well, the one Baldwin wore to her reception, at least.

While pics haven't been released from the ceremony itself, Bieber did post of photo of Baldwin and him from their reception, where you can see the top half of Baldwin's gown. This is likely just her reception gown, but I mean, just look at these pics of the top part of it. I'm not trying to be dramatic, but I think they saved my life?

From the looks of the photo booth pics making the rounds, Baldwin opted for a sleek, yet simple reception gown: a white dress with a high-neck halter top, with long strips of fabric flowing in the back. It's the type of elegant choice you'd expect from Baldwin, who's consistently worn classically simply silhouettes throughout her wedding weekend.

For her rehearsal dinner, the 22-year-old wore an off-white, off-the-shoulder mini Vivienne Westwood dress, with pearls and statement Jimmy Choo shoes, which featured huge white bows on the backs of the heels. At Baldwin's bachelorette party, she wore another white ruched dress from Oh Polly (which only costs $56!) and a small veil.

The truly awe-worthy fashion didn't stop with Baldwin, of course. Her star-studded friend group certainly shut the house down when it came to what they wore. Kendall Jenner wore what looked like a long crushed velvet gown. Models Camila Moronne and Isabela Grutman wore gorgeous long pale yellow dresses. Singer Justine Skye and model Joan Smalls both wore stunning long black gowns. Needless to say, this is the only fashion show I care about during fashion month.

So far, Baldwin has absolutely stunned with regard to fashion in every possible way for her wedding weekend, so naturally, fans are waiting with baited breath for a glimpse of Baldwin's ~real~ wedding dress. Personally, I can't wait to for that dress to swiftly end me.