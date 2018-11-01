Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ruled Halloween 2018 without even leaving the house. Like, literally ruled. Not that I would ever expect anything less from this amazing duo, because they are legit goals. But the pair dressed up as the Queen and Prince Philip on Oct. 31, and OMG the photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's royal costumes are regal AF, proving that they are actually the version of the royal couple we all need.

Teigen was a dead ringer for the British monarch in a blue coat dress accessorized with a brooch, a pair of black gloves and matching pumps, and a big blue hat with a white curly wig underneath. Legend rocked a red military uniform and a grey wig that was on askew, revealing his wig cap underneath. I mean, the whole thing was just so perfectly hilarious.

"Hello, Happy Halloween to our loyal subjects," Legend said in a clip on one of the many Instagram stories the couple posted on Halloween

"We were gonna go somewhere, but we’re so tired, so we’re at home," Teigen explained, while lying on the couch in her costume. "We worked all day," Legend added. "We just did it for the ‘Gram."

Of course they did. And that's exactly why we love them. Relatable AF.

Check it out:

So good, right?

"Please look at this hair,” Teigen said in another clip, zooming the camera in on her husband.

"Is it even accurate?” he asked.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Probably not. But he def gets an A for effort.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Teigen and Legend weren't the only ones who wanted to be royal on Halloween, by the way. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin posted a picture of herself and Luke Dillon, dressed as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, with Mike Rosenthal and Meghan Mackenzie, who dressed as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Nailed it. These looks are totally on-point, and now I actually wish I had thought of this. But the most amazing part of the whole thing is this video the four friends filmed with Teigen and Legend, of all of the couples making their royal entrances.

I've watched this clip about 18 times and there is only one thing left to do now, and that's #BowDown.

Meanwhile, Teigen and Legend may not have made it out of the house on All Hallow's Eve, but Atkin et al ended up at Kendall Jenner's 23rd birthday party.

Instagram/Jen Atkin

Speaking of which, the entire Kardashian fam basically slayed Halloween this year. I lost count of all the costume changes, but some of my faves include Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster dressed as butterflies and "stormi" weather; Kylie as a Barbie doll (complete with outfit changes!) and a pineapple-flavored Fanta bottle; Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande; Kendall Jenner as a fembot; Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson as unicorns; True as a panda bear; Saint West and Reign Disick as Kanye West and Lil Pump in the "I Love It" video; Kris Jenner as Cleopatra, and all five sisters — Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Khloé, and Kendall — as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Yup, they did that. But Chrissy and John definitely did, too.