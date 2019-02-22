'The Perfectionists' Theme Song Will Sound Eerily Familiar To 'Pretty Little Liars' Fans

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premieres on Freeform in March, and although it will follow two of fans' favorite little liars, Alison and Mona, into a new chapter of life, The Perfectionists isn't expected to be a carbon copy of Pretty Little Liars. Any spinoff has to branch out from its source to find its own stride, but starting from its opening beats, The Perfectionists will pay homage to the original series in a special way. As a new rendition of the Pretty Little Liars theme, The Perfectionists theme song will sound super familiar to longtime fans of the franchise.

Ahead of its series premiere, The Perfectionists debuted its theme music on its Twitter account, revealing the song as a cover of the Pretty Little Liars theme "Secret." While the tune was originally performed by The Pierces, Denmark + Winter sing it for the opening of The Perfectionists. As TVLine points out, Denmark + Winter's work previously snuck its way onto Pretty Little Liars with a cover of "Stand By Me" that played during Hanna and Caleb's wedding.

This time, their rendition of "Secret" is a tad more ominous than The Pierces' original version. To be fair, it is playing alongside images of a dark and creepy school campus rather than Pretty Little Liars' footage of a corpse's glamorous, grave-ready makeover. Neither show promised a lighthearted romp, but it looks like The Perfectionists is setting up expectations for a bleak story right from the start.

Who knew the song would still sound perfect without a trademark "shh?"

ICYMI, The Perfectionists follows Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) to the picture-perfect town of Beacon Heights, where Alison takes a job at the local university. Based on Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard's Perfectionists books, the show takes a quick dark turn when one of its overachieving residents is mysteriously murdered. A group of college students team together to learn the truth about the murder, soon discovering that behind every pristine facade is a twisted secret.

Although the series will delve into the friendships among its new characters, fans can also expect an exploration of Alison and Mona's strange new bond. What has driven Mona out of Paris and why is Alison moving away without Emily (Shay Mitchell) or their twins? You have to admit that they're quite the odd couple, and the characters don't even appear in Shepard's Perfectionists book series. What exactly brings them to Beacon Heights together?

Pieterse has mostly stayed tight-lipped about Alison and Mona's relationship, but speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2018, she offered some insight into the two women's Perfectionists interactions. "They kind of become allies in a way," she said, "and it’s this very interesting kind of dynamic, [be]cause Alison’s obviously not sure if she can trust Mona."

Pretty Little Liars developer and executive producer I. Marlene King also helms the new series, so here's to Alison, Mona, and their new gang being in good hands. Thanks to the promise of a major "Secret," I have my fingers crossed for The Perfectionists to feature old and new heart-stopping twists.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premieres on Wednesday, March 20 on Freeform.