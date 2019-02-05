It is finally time to head back to Pawnee, Parks & Recreation fans! This coming April will mark a full decade since when we first met Leslie Knope and all the other eccentric inhabitants of Pawnee, Indiana, and to celebrate the occasion the whole Parks & Rec crew is getting together again for a reunion. And yes, that even includes a certain major movie star. The Paley Center's Parks & Rec reunion will include Chris Pratt, as well as all of your favorite actors from the show, the newly released PaleyFest list confirms.

Although Chris Pratt is in the midst of back-to-back press tours for his new movies The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Avengers: Endgame — not to mention his recent engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger — the action star is making time to return to the comedic roots that first made him famous. While everyone from Parks & Recreation has gone on to have incredible careers in film and television following the show's ending in 2015, Pratt has definitely become the biggest name after attaching himself to blockbuster franchises like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. Because of his demanding schedule, Pratt was the big question mark for fans when PaleyFest first announced its Parks & Rec reunion panel back in December, but now we know for sure that Andy Dwyer will be part of the reunion.

The full main cast of Parks & Recreation has been confirmed for the PaleyFest reunion, which will take place on March 21. Participating in the panel will be: Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta, Jim O’Heir, and co-creator Michael Schur.

The rest of PaleyFest also includes some really exciting panels, featuring the casts of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, This Is Us, and more. You can purchase tickets here, and check out the full schedule below:

March 15

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (7:30 p.m.)

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and EPs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino

March 16

Grace and Frankie (2 p.m.)

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn and co-creators/EPs Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris

An Evening With Stephen Colbert (7 p.m.)

Stephen Colbert

March 17

RuPaul’s Drag Race (2 p.m.)

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and EPs Pam Post and Tim Palazzola (plus additional guests to be announced)

9-1-1 (7 p.m.)

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman and EP Tim Minear

March 20

Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons (7:30 p.m.)

Jane the Virgin: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll, Elias Janssen, Jaime Camil and EP Jennie Snyder Urman

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz, Skylar Astin and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna

March 21

Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion (7:30 p.m.)

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta, Jim O’Heir and co-creator Michael Schur

March 22

The Walking Dead (7:30 p.m.)

Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ryan Hurst and EPs Gale Anne Hurd and Angela Kang (plus additional guests to be announced)

March 23

Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum P.I. (2 p.m.)

Hawaii Five-0: Alex O’Loughlin and EP Peter Lenkov

MacGyver: Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton and EP Peter Lenkov

Magnum P.I.: Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, Amy Hill and EP Peter Lenkov

Pose (7 p.m.)

Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Billy Porter and EPs Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J

March 24

Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone (2 p.m.)

Star Trek: Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Shazad Latif, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn and Michelle Yeoh

The Twilight Zone: Steven Yeun, Sanaa Lathan, Taissa Farmiga, Ike Barinholtz, Allison Tolman, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn and EPs Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon and Glen Morgan

This Is Us (7 p.m.)