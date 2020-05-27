Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family hasn't slowed the rumors of a rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton. And while Kensington Palace has let the rumors bubble for a while, they're finally hitting back. The Palace issued a response to the latest online rumor about the so-called "tension" between the royals, shutting down what they called a false report. The palace's response to rumors Kate Middleton's "exhausted" after Meghan and Harry's exit set the record straight.

The report in question stemmed from Tatler magazine, and was initially shared on May 25. While the article largely praised Kate, it shed a negative light on her relationship with Meghan, claiming she was bitter about The Duchess' exit.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload," one part of the report read. "Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

The report went on to detail Kate's alleged disdain at Meghan and Harry's exit, claiming she's taken on extra duties.

"Kate understands that the only credo of the Royal Family is duty, duty, duty,’" a source told the publication. "‘Whereas with the Sussexes it is constant uncertainty, [the Cambridges] represent stability and continuity."

Well, the report didn't sit right with Kate and William, and the palace soon released an official statement.

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on May 27.

It was on Jan. 8 Meghan and Harry first announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, sharing the news via Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in one part of their post.

Harry and Meghan are currently living in her hometown of Los Angeles, and while they enjoy the California sun, it seems there's no bad blood with their family across the pond.